Food Events This Week in Miami: Chef's Table on the Bay, Library Libations, and National Empanada Day

This week's food events in Miami include the annual Chef's Table on the Bay at Deering Estate, Tipsy Trivia in honor of Miami Beach Pride Week at Miami Diner, and restaurants where you can celebrate National Beer DayNational Empanada Day.To celebrate Miami Beach Pride, Miami Diner is hosting a special edition of its Tipsy Trivia hosted by local drag queen Jasmine Pryce Lords. Trivia themes include sports and pop culture, where guests can play solo or in teams of up to six people. Prizes include bar tabs, gift cards, and more. In addition, diners can satisfy their sweet tooth with Miami Diner's over-the-top milkshakes menu featuring everything from the "Munchies" milkshake with CBD oil infusion, the "Guayaba y Queso Crema" milkshake topped with mango guava cheesecake, or the special Pride-inspired "Strawberry Rainbow" milkshake loaded with sprinkles, whipped cream, and a chocolate and Froot Loop rim. The $13 milkshake is available all week long.On Thursday, say "cheers" to National Beer Day at EST. 33 in Brickell. In celebration of the boozy holiday, the Brickell brewery and restaurant will be offering complimentary brewery tours led by head brewer Todd Space, the establishment's former high school biology teacher-turned beer master. In addition to the tours, guests can opt for a special $12 beer flight that features some of EST. 33's most popular brews, including the Thai sake lager, a bold blend of jasmine rice and malt fermented with sake yeast and finished with cherries and kaffir lime leaf; and the "Brickell Brown 2.0", crafted with freshly roasted coffee from Great Circle coffee roasters. The flight will also feature a special release to be revealed the week of National Beer Day. With the purchase of a flight, customers will also receive a free beer on the house during their next visit, limited to one per person.Library Libations, a wine-pairing dinner series by Miami chef Niven Patel, is back for a second installment, this time featuring one of the world's top wines, Sassicaia. The evening includes a welcome cocktail, passed small bites, and a four-course dinner with wine pairings. The evening will commence with a special pour of Ca del Bosco "Anna Maria Clemente." After passed hors d'oeuvres, the dinner will take place in the Library, where a four-course meal by Patel will be paired with Tuscan wines by Tenuta San Guido. The star of this show will be the Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia double magnum, the only bottle allotted in the state of Florida.