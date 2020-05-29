AskChefsAnything, Lee Schrager's Last Bake Sale, and Other Food Events This Weekend

Though South Florida is s-l-o-w-l-y opening back up, restaurants and bars are continuing to find ways to serve and engage with the community via contactless delivery, virtual hangouts, and pick-up specials.

This weekend, take part in a virtual cooking demonstration with A Fish Called Avalon's executive chef Kal Abdalla, place a bid during #AskChefAnything's virtual auction, and order discounted wine before it's too late! Plus, Sunday marks SOBEWFF founder Lee Schrager's last bake sale.

EXPAND Hotel Breakwater South Beach on Ocean Drive. Photo by Luis Gomez

Miami and Miami Beach Restaurants Open for Dine-in Service

This weekend, for the first time in months, restaurants throughout Miami and Miami Beach are open for dining. Ocean Drive has been closed to vehicular traffic, turning the seaside street into a pedestrian walkway filled with cafés. All diners must adhere to social-distancing rules and wear masks when not seated with their party. A list of restaurants open for dining, updated on an ongoing basis, is available here.

EXPAND A Fish Called Avalon's executive chef Kal Abdalla hosts a virtual cooking demo this weekend. Photo courtesy of A Fish Called Avalon

Brie Soufflé Demo with A Fish Called Avalon's Chef Kal Abdalla

Friday afternoon, take part in a free virtual cooking class with A Fish Called Avalon's executive chef Kal Abdalla. He will demo how to create his beloved brie soufflé in phyllo dough from scratch. Prepare in advance by purchasing all necessary ingredients (find them here), which include eggs, flour, milk, diced Brie, and unsalted butter. Make sure to preregister to receive the streaming link. 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29. Register via business.miamibeachchamber.com. The class is free.

EXPAND Michelle Bernstein is one of more than three dozen chefs taking part in #AskChefsAnything. Café La Trova

#AskChefsAnything Virtual Auction

If you've ever dreamed of a one-on-one experience with your favorite chef, now's your chance to make it happen.Through Sunday, May 31, more than three dozen of Miami's best chefs will auction off their time in an effort to raise money for the restaurant industry's immigrant workers. Participating chefs include Genuine Hospitality's Michael Schwartz, Café La Trova's Michelle Bernstein, South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Brian Schrager, Puerto Rican pastry star Antonio Bachour, Pubbelly's Jose Mendin, Palmar's Javier Ramirez, and Brad and Soraya Kilgore of Alter, Kaido, and MadLab Creamery. Bids are open through Sunday, opening at $100 with incremental increases of $20. At the close of the auction on Sunday evening, each winner will receive an email to coordinate the call with their chef. Calls will take place over Zoom, and organizers will create a unique URL for each winner and chef. Bidding open through Sunday, May 31. Bids begin at $100. 32auctions.com/askchefsanythingmiami.

Lee Schrager and his dogs Stanley and Charlie Brown — AKA the Browns — invite you to their home for some cookies. Photo courtesy of Lee Schrager

Last Dance, Last Chance: SOBEWFF Founder Lee Schrager's Bake Sale

South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager will host his last Sunday bake sale event this weekend. Drive up to Schrager's famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until nothing's left). Lee will be joined by the Naughty Fork's Samantha Schnur and Night Owl Cookies' Andrew Gonzalez. Vendors include Night Owl Cookies, Hedy Goldsmith, the Salty Donut, Coyo Taco, the Dumpling Lady Miami, Hy Vong, Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream Co., Finka Table & Tap, and Knaus Berry Farm. All items are priced at $25 (cash only; bring exact change). Schrager will share the exact address of the pickup site Saturday night on his Instagram page, @leeschrager. All proceeds from the cookie sale benefit the SOBEWFF & FIU Chaplin School Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which has raised more than $1.6 million and provides financial support to independently owned and operated South Florida restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, May 30, for the address. Cash only; exact change is required.

Peter and Denisse Schnebly Photo courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Discounted Bottles From Schnebly Redland's Winery

Though restaurants and destinations are in the midst of reopening, Schnebly Redland's Winery continues to offer discounted wine by the bottle available for online purchase. For free shipping on all orders of four or more bottles, use the promo code "we got this." Order six bottles to receive free shipping plus 10 percent off with the promo code "still need wine." Or get 20 percent off by ordering 12 or more bottles with the promo code "wine lovers unite." Order wine via schneblywinery.com/table-wines.