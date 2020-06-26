Pride Month Specials, Private Dining at Los Altos, and Other Food Events This Weekend

South Florida is reopening gradually, but restaurants and bars continue to find ways to serve and engage with the community via contactless delivery, virtual hangouts, and pick-up specials.

This weekend, celebrate Pride Month with a drive-by bake sale and enjoy a private dining experience at Los Altos or sip a cocktail at Phuc Yea's relaunched lantern garden.

Los Altos on Calle Ocho. Photo by Addison Smith

The Mexican Table at Los Altos

Enjoy a private dining experience with up to six guests at Los Altos. The Miami speakeasy has launched a family-style Mexican dinner special, in which customers who are quarantining together can gather for an intimate evening. Priced at $49 per person, dinner includes chips, salsa, and guacamole; beef flautas; Mexican rice with refried beans; various tacos with carne asada, shrimp, or al pastor; chicken enchiladas in red sauce; and churros with chocolate and caramel. Beverages include mezcal to begin, followed by a choice of Mexican beer, wine, margarita, or specialty cocktail, and Mexican hot chocolate for dessert. Reservations are available Sunday through Thursday at 6 and 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. only. Los Altos, 521 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-874-7414; losaltosmiami.com. Call for reservations.

Order a poke bowl to celebrate Pride Month. Carrot Express

Poke for Pride at Carrot Express

Through the end of June, Carrot Express is donating proceeds to LGBTQ+ organization Pridelines’ newest program, Colors of the Rainbow. From every poke bowl sold, one dollar will go to the fund, which first launched during COVID-19 to help Pridelines continue to provide services despite a drop in fundraising from the pandemic. Through the end of June at Carrot Express, various locations; eatcarrotexpress.com.

The Della Bowl. Photo by Della Heiman

Make Della Bowls at Home

Fans of Della Bowls can learn the secrets behind the delicious meals with the Della Bowls digital cookbook. The ebook is filled with recipes from its current menu, including coconut forbidden black rice, crispy spiced chickpeas, chipotle marinated tofu and roasted tahini cauliflower. Recipes for favorite Della Bowls sauces are also included, so you'll be able to recreate then at home. The book costs $9.99 and is delivered via email immediately when purchased at dellabowls.com/pages/cookbook.

EXPAND Lee Schrager's Sunday bake sale. Photo courtesy of World Red Eye

SOBEWFF Founder Lee Schrager's #PRIDE Bake Sale

South Beach Wine & Food Festival founder Lee Schrager brings back his retired Sunday bake sale this weekend to support Pride Month. Drive up to Schrager's famed "House on Hardee" in Coral Gables beginning at noon (until nothing's left). Funds raised will benefit the YES Institute, a community education center whose mission is to prevent suicide and ensure the healthy development of all LGBTQIA+ youth. There will be a variety of special edition Pride-themed treats available for $25 each. Participants include Night Owl Cookies, Hometown BBQ, Tropical Chinese, Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream, the Salty, Empanada Harry’s, Hedy Goldsmith, Edition hotel's pastry chef Luis Vasquez, chef Adrianne Calvo, and Stubborn Seed's Dallas Wynne. Beginning at noon Sunday, June 28, at the House on Hardee. Follow @leeschrager on Instagram this Saturday, June 27, for the address. Cash only; exact change is required.

Phuc Yea's lantern garden is now open. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea Reopens Lantern Garden

After months closed owing to COVID-19 restrictions, Phuc Yea will finally relaunch its outdoor lantern garden this weekend after reopening its dining room earlier this month. Tables (groups of five or fewer) will be spread out so you can enjoy your Vietnamese-Cajun meal while adhering to social-distancing guidelines. Dine-in aside, the numerous promotions Phuc Yea launched during the coronavirus hiatus remain available for takeout and delivery, including Banh Mi Monday, Pho Wednesday, Char Sui BBQ Thursday, Fried Chicken Friday, Sancocho Sunday Dinner, and to-go cocktails. Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.