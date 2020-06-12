"ClutchFold," Virtual Cocktail Classes, and Other Food Events This Weekend

South Florida is slowly reopening, but restaurants and bars are continuing to find ways to serve and engage with the community via contactless delivery, virtual hangouts, and pick-up specials.

This weekend, participate in virtual cocktail-making classes, support Threefold Cafe and Clutch Burger with an all-day food-and-drink event, and enjoy dim sum at Tanuki. Plus, Phuc Yea reopens its dining room!

Chat Chow's Gio Gutierrez and Kyu's Janes MacInnes Photo courtesy of South Beach Wine & Food Festival

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Virtual Mixology Class

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Lee Brian Schrager is engineering a 20-part virtual mixology series that will provide viewers with a chance to learn the art of the cocktail from Miami's best bartenders. First up, on Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m., is Kyu's bar manager, James MacInnes, who'll teach you how to make his favorite Asian-inspired cocktails. Chat Chow's Gio Gutierrez, who co-hosts the series, will provide color commentary and assist MacInnes with the drink making. Each virtual class is conducted over Zoom and costs $20. Participants will receive a code to join, along with the recipes and ingredient list so they can mix along at home. They'll also be able to ask questions in real time — so if you want to know whether you can substitute lemon juice for lime juice or how to make simple syrup, this is your chance to consult a master bartender. All proceeds from the classes will be donated directly to FIU's Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, which provides financial support to independently owned and operated restaurants and bars affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. To date, the fund has disbursed more than $1.6 million in grants to hundreds of South Florida restaurants. First virtual class begins at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12. To register for a class, and for more information, visit sobewff.org.

EXPAND Learn how to make Cuban cocktails virtually this weekend. Photo courtesy of Miami Culinary Tours

Virtual Cuban Cocktail Class with Miami Culinary Tours and Airbnb

On Friday afternoon, engage in a virtual cocktail class and taste the Miami-Cuban spirit at home. Among other cocktails covered during the hourlong class, you can learn how to make a mojito, a daiquiri, and a Cuba Libre. Want a private experience with friends, family, or as a team-building experience? Take part in this upcoming class or request a repeat for a small group of your choosing. 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12. Sign up via airbnb.com. Request private class via miamiculinarytours.com.

Dine-in at Phuc Yea is now open. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Phuc Yea Reopens For Dine-In

After months closed owing to COVID-19 restrictions, Phuc Yea will finally reopen its dining room on Friday. Tables (groups of five or fewer) will be spread out so you can enjoy your Vietnamese-Cajun meal while adhering to social-distancing guidelines. In addition to indoor seating, there's outdoor seating on the restaurant's front porch. Next weekend — just in time for Father's Day — Phuc Yea will reopen its backyard lantern garden as well. Dine-in aside, the numerous promotions Phuc Yea launched during the coronavirus hiatus remain available for take-out and delivery, including Banh Mi Monday, Pho Wednesday, Char Sui BBQ Thursday, Fried Chicken Friday, Sancocho Sunday Dinner, and to-go cocktails. The dining room reopens Friday, June 12. Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Support Clutch Burger and Threefold Cafe. Photo courtesy of Clutch Burger

The First-Ever ClutchFold with Threefold Cafe and ClutchBurger

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Threefold Cafe and Clutch Burger host the first-ever "ClutchFold" on Giralda Plaza in downtown Coral Gables. A $100 ticket includes a breakfast entrée and bottomless mimosas and sangria at Threefold, as well as a burger and unlimited beer at Clutch Burger. DJ Germain of iHeartMedia will be on-site to mix music throughout the day. To adhere to social-distancing regulations, a limited number of tickets are available. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 14, at Giralda Plaza, Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; threefoldcafe.com or 704-8007; instagram.com/clutchburgers or 305-400-8242. Call for tickets.

EXPAND Enjoy a dim sum feast at Tanuki. Photo courtesy of Tanuki

Dim Sum Weekends at Tanuki

Reacquaint yourself with brunch as Tanuki brings back its dim sum weekend special. Choose one of three dim sum packages for two, including the Yum Cha Set ($29), which includes grilled avocado with ponzu, vegetable fried rice, a selection of dim sum, and mochi; the Hong Kong Set ($39), which brings beef puffs, chicken or beef fried rice, a selection of dim sum, chicken or pork gyoza, and mocha or mango chia; or the Tokyo Set ($49), with tuna crispy rice, a selection of nigiri, a summer crab roll, a pork-belly fuku bun, one maki sushi roll, crispy snapper, and mochi or green-tea fondant. Add unlimited sake, sparkling wine, or mimosas for $15. Noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, at Tanuki, 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-615-1055; tanukimiami.com.