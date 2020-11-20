Sunday Soul Brunch, Friendsgiving, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the Doral Yard launches its Sunday Soul Brunch series with Yoli Mayer and Eileen Andrade, the Lincoln Eatery hosts a Peruvian-inspired Friendsgiving feast, and Estrella Damm's dinner program continues through November 30.

EXPAND Chef Michelle Bernstein Photo by World Red Eye

Cafe La Trova and Feed the Need Provide Free Thanksgiving Meals

There's no denying that Thanksgiving will have a different feel this year. Celebrations will be toned down, with many people in our communities struggling to put a turkey dinner on the table at all. Cafe la Trova has partnered with Feed the Need Florida to provide 225 Thanksgiving family meals in coordination with Ellen Bowen of Food Rescue Miami today, Friday. Each meal will feed four to six people and will consist of smoked turkey and sides by Michelle Bernstein. Sign up for your meal at eventbrite.com. Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at Cafe la Trova, 971 SW Eighth St., Miami; cafelatrova.com.

The Lincoln Eatery Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

Friendsgiving with @BlondesWhoEat at the Lincoln Eatery

Thanksgiving will come early at the Lincoln Eatery with this Saturday's Friendsgiving dinner hosted by @BlondesWhoEat. Expect a four-course, Peruvian-inspired dinner with chef Nilton Castillo of Cilantro 27, with highlights including fish ceviche, Caribbean turkey, and assorted vegan cheeses with green papaya salad. Dinner will be hosted by @BlondesWhoEat, and drinks will be provided by Miami’s Vice Canteen. Mask wearing and social distancing regulations will be enforced. Due to its limited seating availability, reservations require a $45 deposit per person. RSVP via eventbrite.com. 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 21, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.

Eileen Andrade Photo by @gabrielphotos

Soul Brunch with Yoli Mayor and Eileen Andrade at the Doral Yard

This Sunday, the Doral Yard will host its first-ever Soul Brunch series. Presented by E11even vodka and featuring live music by Yoli Mayor, brunch will include a pop-up appearance by Eileen Andrade, chef-owner of Finka Table & Tap and Amelia's 1931, as well as the soon-to-open Barbakoa by Finka at the Doral Yard. Tickets include a welcome Red Grouper cocktail. Vegetarian and kids’ tickets are also available. Noon to 2 p.m. every Sunday through December 13 at the Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Suite 106, Doral; thedoralyard.com. Purchase tickets via eventbrite.com.

Photo courtesy of Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen

Latin Restaurant Weeks Comes to Miami

The Houston-based initiative has made its way south with the first-ever Miami Latin Restaurant Weeks. Currently, 30 Miami-area restaurants have signed up to participate, in which each will offer a prix-fixe meal that can range from a smoothie and a sandwich to a multi-course dinner. The promotion, which runs through Friday, November 27, also brings awareness to the Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program, which has been delivering food to Miami residents in need of a meal. Latin Restaurant Weeks has also partnered with Woodford Reserve bourbon, and many participating restaurants are featuring Woodford cocktails. For a complete list of restaurants participating in Miami Latin Restaurant Weeks, which runs through Friday, November 27, visit latinrestaurantweeks.com.

EXPAND Tur Kitchen's pairing features an Estrella Damm beer served with the Damm Burger for $25. Photo by Daphne Plug

Estrella Damm Culinary Journey Extended Through November 30

The four-year-old program, which has been extended through November 30, highlights the culinary talents of chefs across Miami-Dade and Broward counties as they pair their cuisine with one of Barcelona’s most cherished beers. Over the next few weeks, restaurant-goers can choose from a wide selection of curated, specially priced tasting menus, all paired with Estrella Damm, which has been brewed in Barcelona since 1876. In all, 50 restaurants across both counties have signed on to participate. Some are presenting one special dish, others offer a multi-course menu. This year, diners can order everything from Reuben and pastrami croquetas served with bang bang and horseradish aioli at Kush by Stephen's for $12 to a three-course dinner at Ariete for $65. Other restaurants include Bulla Gastrobar, La Fresa Francesca, and R House. For a complete list of participating restaurants and pairing dishes, visit estrelladammjourney.com.