Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout, Free Wine, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, try out Veza Sur's newest brew, the Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout; all proceeds will benefit the Florida chapter of the ACLU. Plus, Old Greg's Pizza pops up in the Design District, Danny Serfer debuts a virtual Italian comfort-food restaurant, and Schnebly Winery launches a wine special.

EXPAND Veza Sur crowler. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout at Veza Sur

As the conversation surrounding racial injustice continues, this Friday Veza Sur will release the Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout, a collaboration with Weathered Souls Brewing Co.’s Black Is Beautiful Initiative. All proceeds benefit the Florida chapter of the ACLU. The beer is available for takeout and free delivery from the Wynwood taproom in 32-ounce crowlers. The Black is Beautiful Initiative was conceived by Marcus Baskerville, founder and head brewer of Weathered Souls Brewing Co. in San Antonio, Texas, as a collaborative effort between the brewing community and its customers to bring awareness to the injustices that many people of color face daily. So far, more than 1,000 breweries have signed up to participate (from all U.S. states and 19 countries), all of them putting their own unique spin on the imperial stout. Available beginning Friday, July 17, at Veza Sur, 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Pick-up and delivery hours include Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Cutoff time for same-day delivery orders is 7:30 p.m.

EXPAND Miami Children's Museum Photo courtesy of Kubany Judlowe

Drive-Thru Ice Cream Giveaway

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day with a socially distanced, drive-thru giveaway. On Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m., the first 1,000 cars to arrive at the Miami Children's Museum will receive free individual servings of Blue Bell Ice Cream and a goody bag from Florida Dairy Farmers. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., Miami; 305-373-5437; miamichildrensmuseum.org.

EXPAND Old Greg's Pizza is popping up in the Design District. Photo by Ruben Cabrera Photography

Old Greg's Pizza Pop-Up

Old Greg’s Pizza, the sourdough-pizza Instagram sensation that has garnered a massive following during the COVID-19 pandemic, will pop up again this weekend in the Design District. Old Greg’s will offer five pizzas: Original Cheese, the O.G. Roni, Veg Supreme, 'Shroomz, and the Tomato Pie. The O.G. Roni is topped with fresh, hand-pulled mozzarella, Ezzo Sausage pepperoni cups, and local hot honey; the Veg Supreme comes with handpicked vegetables, mushrooms, oil-cured olives, red pearl onions, and three kinds of peppers; and the ‘Shroomz pie is topped with mushrooms, mushroom crema, and wild-ramp salsa verde. Also on tap: Appetizers such as polenta-crusted chicken wings and sourdough garlic knots served with a garlic-butter hollandaise dipping sauce. On average, items are priced between $9 and $30. Pizza must be ordered in advance. After that, takeout orders are available from 6 to 10 p.m. every day except Monday until further notice. 151 NE 41st St. #217, Miami; oldgregspizza.com.

Peter and Denisse Schnebly Photo courtesy of Schnebly Redland's Winery

Christmas in July at Schnebly Winery

Schnebly Redland's Winery has launched a Christmas in July special, offering discounted wine by the bottle available for online purchase. Buy four bottles, get two free with code "flash wine sale," or buy 12 bottles for 50 percent off with code "Xmas in July." Both promo codes include free shipping. Order wine via schneblywinery.com/table-wines.

Chef Danny Serfer Courtesy photo

Danny Serfer's Red Sauce Delivers Italian Comfort Food to Your Door

As the seafood-centric Mignonette remains closed, chef/owner Danny Serfer has transformed the kitchen into a virtual restaurant stocked with Italian comfort food. Now available, Serfer offers classic "red sauce" dishes, such as a chicken parm; a spaghetti with Bolognese made from slow-roasted lamb, beef, and pork; and a French-bread pizza. Most dishes are priced below $20. Available for delivery only via Uber Eats. Delivery via Uber Eats 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

EXPAND Stoner's Pizza Joint Fort Lauderdale owner John Stetson is giving away a free year's worth of pizza to anyone who adopts a pet featured on his to-go boxes. Photo courtesy of Stoner's Pizza Joint Fort Lauderdale

Adopt a Pet, Get Free Pizza for One Year

If you're in the market for a new pet along with a good takeout meal, the Stoner’s franchise in Fort Lauderdale might be a good way to find both. Owner John Stetson is offering one year's worth of free pizzas to anyone who adopts an animal advertised on the flyers he's attaching to every pizza box that goes out his door. Each week, the restaurant prints out hundreds of flyers showcasing dogs, cats, and other pets in need of a home. In order to claim a free year of pizza, Stoner's asks that anyone who adopts a pet featured on the flyer promotion contact the store directly at 954-533-4851 for instructions on how to submit paperwork certifying the adoption, along with a photo of the rescued animal with its new family. There is no limit to the number of people who can claim a prize. 1509 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-4851; stonerspizzajoint.com.