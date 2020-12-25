 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

| Holidays |

Matzo Ball Mingle, Brunch at Rosies's, and Other Food Events This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | December 25, 2020 | 8:00am
Brunch is served Thursday through Sunday at Rosie's at the Copper Door B&B.
Brunch is served Thursday through Sunday at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B.
Photo courtesy of Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B
Happy holidays, Miami! This weekend, keep the spirit alive with Kush by Stephen's Matzoh Ball Mingle singles' event and Phuc Yea's Santa Sundays. Plus, brunch at Rosie's at the Copper Door B&B and holiday doughnuts at the Salty.

Photo courtesy of the Salty

Holiday Doughnuts at the Salty


Take advantage of the Salty's holiday-inspired doughnut flavors while supplies last. Highlights include toasted eggnog filled with eggnog custard and eggnog glaze, topped with toasted meringue and cookie crumbs ($4.25); and a red-velvet cheesecake snowman doughnut that's encrusted in white chocolate and red-velvet cake crumbs, filled with red-velvet cheesecake and white chocolate glaze, then crowned with a topping of chocolate buttons ($4.85).

Available until sold out at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.
Photo by Miranda Kruse, Misstakes Photography

Matzoh Ball Mingle at Kush by Stephen's


You don't have to be Jewish to enjoy a night full of knishes, whitefish, and a chance at love. On Saturday, stop by Kush for the first-ever Matzoh Ball Mingle. Upon arrival, guests will first choose a wristband indicating their relationship status (red for in a relationship; yellow for it's complicated; and green for single). Then, expect games, happy hour drink specials, and a "Hide the Salami" plate special. (We don't name these things; we just report them.)

Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 26, at Kush by Stephen's, 1000 East 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com.
Photo courtesy of Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B

Brunch at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B


What started as a pop-up in response to COVID-19 hotel closures has transformed into a full-fledged culinary operation. Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B is now behind an all-new brunch every Thursday through Sunday. Menu highlights include shrimp and grits ($12) with stone-ground grits, roasted tomato, and fennel, sausage; orange honey cinnamon bun ($6) made with bee pollen; pulled pork Benedict ($13) made with rosemary hollandaise, roasted onion, egg, and a house biscuit; and Dutch baby pancakes ($10) with vanilla yogurt, pear, blueberries, almond, and lemon honey.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday, at Rosie’s at the Copper Door B&B, 439 NW Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-454-9065; rosiesmia.com.
Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Santa Sundays at Phuc Yea


Get into the 2020 holiday spirit every weekend until 2021 commences at Phuc Yea's Santa Sundays. Each week, the restaurant will feature Christmas movies, carols, and secret surprise appearances. Plus, enjoy $12 all-day drink specials, including frozen coquito and the "Drink Up Grinches," a cosmopolitan prepared with spiced cranberry, dry gin, mandarin, and cava.

Sundays at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
Matzo Ball Mingle, Brunch at Rosies's, and Other Food Events This Weekend
Photo courtesy of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Delivers in Miami


Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, known for its scoop shops in New York City and Los Angeles, has partnered with Reef to bring its famed pastel-colored ice cream to Miamians’ doors with a touch of a button. Van Leeuwen will be operating out of Reef’s network of delivery-only neighborhood kitchens, delivering directly through Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. Flavors include vanilla bean, honeycomb, cookies and cream, chocolate fudge brownie, vegan cookie crumble strawberry jam, and vegan oat milk Brown sugar chunk.

Each pint retails for $10. vanleeuwenicecream.com.

Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

