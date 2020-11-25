Food and Liquor Stores Open Thanksgiving Day 2020 in Miami

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and no matter how many times you've gone over your carefully planned shopping list, you know you might just forget something and not notice until the morning of the holiday.

But some stores in Miami are keeping their doors open for last-minute purchases.

This year, Publix, Walmart, and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but you can count on the stores below if you need to purchase wine, dessert, or an entire dinner on Turkey Day.

CVS

Most CVS stores are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, though the pharmacy might operate separately. Check ahead at

The Fresh Market

All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will offer fresh pies, wine, and other last-minute items for in-store shopping and takeout. Visit

for locations.

Milam's Market

Miami stores will be open until 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Delivery is available through Instacart. Check

for details.

Presidente Supermarkets

The grocery chain opens its stores on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visit

for store locations.

Prime Now

Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. The service will operate according to time slot availability on Thanksgiving Day.

Portofino Wine Bank

The South Pointe spirits shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Salty

The Salty will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be closed on Friday, November 29. The shop will feature special holiday flavors, including apple pie, chocolate bourbon pecan pie, and pumpkin pie doughnuts.

Total Wine

Miami stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Check

for details.

Walgreens

Most stores are open regular hours for last-minute shopping. Check

for details.

Whole Foods Market

Need some wine, a bag of carrots, or an entire turkey dinner? Whole Foods Market is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from pumpkin pie to fresh flowers for the table. The downtown Miami store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Store hours vary on Thanksgiving Day, so check the website for specific location information.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us