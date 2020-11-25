Food and Liquor Stores Open Thanksgiving Day 2020 in Miami

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, and no matter how many times you've gone over your carefully planned shopping list, you know you might just forget something and not notice until the morning of the holiday.
But some stores in Miami are keeping their doors open for last-minute purchases.
This year, Publix, Walmart, and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but you can count on the stores below if you need to purchase wine, dessert, or an entire dinner on Turkey Day.
CVS
Most CVS stores are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, though the pharmacy might operate separately. Check ahead atcvs.com.
The Fresh Market
All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will offer fresh pies, wine, and other last-minute items for in-store shopping and takeout. Visitthefreshmarket.com
for locations.
Milam's Market
Miami stores will be open until 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Delivery is available through Instacart. Checkmilamsmarkets.com
for details.
Presidente Supermarkets
The grocery chain opens its stores on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitpresidentesupermarkets.com
for store locations.
Prime Now
Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. The service will operate according to time slot availability on Thanksgiving Day.
Portofino Wine Bank
The South Pointe spirits shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1988; portofinowinebank.com.
The Salty
The Salty will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be closed on Friday, November 29. The shop will feature special holiday flavors, including apple pie, chocolate bourbon pecan pie, and pumpkin pie doughnuts.50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-8501; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.
Total Wine
Miami stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Checktotalwine.com
for details.
Walgreens
Most stores are open regular hours for last-minute shopping. Checkwalgreens.com
for details.
Whole Foods Market
Need some wine, a bag of carrots, or an entire turkey dinner? Whole Foods Market is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from pumpkin pie to fresh flowers for the table. The downtown Miami store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Store hours vary on Thanksgiving Day, so check the website for specific location information.299 SE Third Ave., Miami; 305-995-0600 and other locations; wholefoodsmarket.com.
