The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Veza Sur's annual block party returns with local beer, a homebrewing competition, and food. Plus, catch chef Aarón Sánchez at the Miami Book Fair, a UM vs. FIU tailgate party at Nightlife Brewing, and the Miami Bike Scene's fall fundraiser, Cranksgiving.

Buena Vista Market Fest at Upper Buena Vista

Need to grab some consciously designed goodies for the holidays? The Buena Vista Market Fest has you covered. Offering a selection of artisans and vendors, the two-day market will be a one-stop shop for locally made art, wellness products, elixirs, bites, and other wares. The free event will also host a sunset DJ lineup and acoustic live sets after its daytime itinerary of community-oriented mindfulness activities. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, November 23, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Upper Buena Vista, 184 NE 50th Ter., Miami; upperbuenavista.com. Admission is free.

#HechaEnMiami Block Party at Veza Sur

The street outside Veza Sur Brewing Co. in Wynwood will be shut down for what organizers describe as "un tremendo block party." The event will offer craft beer from participating local breweries, including Biscayne Bay Brewing and Islamorada Beer Company. Sip suds and chew local bites to the sounds of DJs and live performances. Plus, check out Veza Sur's inaugural homebrewing competition. Noon Saturday, November 23, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Cranksgiving Miami 2019 in Wynwood

For the past decade, Cranksgiving Miami has helped collect nonperishable goods for the needy during the holidays. This year, the event will return Saturday, when a food drive on wheels will roll into Wynwood. Ride with other bicyclists to local grocery stores to purchase specified nonperishables. Each participant is asked to spend a minimum of $10 on food, which will be donated to Camillus House at the ride’s conclusion. The ride will begin at the iconic boombox mural in Wynwood. 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at 594 NW 23rd St., Miami; themiamibikescene.com.

The Battle for Miami Tailgate Party at Nightlife Brewing

Nightlife Brewing, located in the Home Plate Garage at Marlins Park, is set to throw a tailgate party for Saturday’s UM vs. FIU matchup. Expect beer, a DJ, and games throughout the brewery, along with three food trucks. Plus, Nightlife has brewed a special beer, Grudge Match Juicy IPA, as a tribute to the first game between the two teams at the Orange Bowl. 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Nightlife Brewing, 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; 786-787-2337; nightlifebrewingco.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Chef Aarón Sánchez at Miami Book Fair

At this weekend's Miami Book Fair, chef Aarón Sánchez will share insights from his new memoir, Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef. The memoir shares the story behind Sánchez’s food, his family, and his professional journey. It is his highly personal account of growing up and finding his way as a son, as a father, as a Latino, and as an internationally regarded chef. 11 a.m. Sunday, November 24, at Miami Book Fair, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Tickets cost $10 via miamibookfair.com.

Friendsgiving at Burlock Coast

Chefs Paula DaSilva, Brooke Mallory, and Dean Max will host a pre-Thanksgiving feast at Burlock Coast Sunday evening. Enjoy a holiday-inspired welcome cocktail, followed by a four-course, family-style meal. Highlights include crispy duck confit salad, turkey roulade with cranberry tartare, crispy porchetta with Brussels sprouts leaves, cauliflower casserole with Gruyère and olive oil breadcrumbs, and carrot cake with cream cheese Chantilly and caramelized walnuts. 5 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at Burlock Coast, 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale Beach; 954-302-6460; burlockcoast.com.