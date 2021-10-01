Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Ice Scream, Wharftoberfest, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

and October 1, 2021 8:00AM

Harry's Pizzeria debuts its Miami Beach location this weekend.
Harry's Pizzeria debuts its Miami Beach location this weekend. Photo courtesy of Harry's Pizzeria
This weekend, Michael Schwartz opens Harry's Pizzeria in Miami Beach with a new cocktail menu.

Plus, try out some scary Halloween-themed ice cream flavors at Salt & Straw or cool off with a Morelia and Night Owl Cookies collaboration. And finally, hoist a beer or two at Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami.
Chef/restaurateur Michael Schwartz - PHOTO COURTESY OF HARRY'S PIZZERIA
Chef/restaurateur Michael Schwartz
Photo courtesy of Harry's Pizzeria

Harry's Pizzeria Opens in Miami Beach

The third Harry's Pizzeria location opens Friday (today) in Miami Beach, steps away from Lincoln Road. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef/restaurateur Michael Schwartz, Harry's will offer a selection of new, lighter dishes — including chickpea salad, hearth roasted vegetables, and endive salad — alongside signature pizzas. Plus, the Miami Beach outpost will be the first location to offer a curated cocktail program, with cocktails like the "Nude Beach," with  tequila blanco, blood orange, grapefruit, lime, and habanero; and the "Golden Hour," with mezcal, poppy apricot, lime, and agave. Opening Friday, October 1, at 1680 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; harryspizzeria.com.
The guava cheesecake paleta will be available starting Friday. - PHOTO COURTESY OF MORELIA GOURMET PALETAS
The guava cheesecake paleta will be available starting Friday.
Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Morelia Gourmet Paletas Collab With Night Owl Cookies

Morelia Gourmet Paletas and Night Owl Cookies are joining forces for a limited time: Starting this Friday (today), the duo will debut a guava cheesecake paleta. Featuring Morelia's cheesecake paleta base with Night Owl's fan-favorite Ave Maria guava cookie, the treat will be available at all Morelia locations in South Florida. Starting Friday, October 1, until supplies run out, at all Morelia locations; paletasmorelia.com.
click to enlarge Breakwater Hospitality Group presents Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami. - PHOTO COURTESY OF BREAKWATER HOSPITALITY GROUP
Breakwater Hospitality Group presents Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami.
Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami

The Wharf Miami is celebrating Oktoberfest all weekend, with live tunes, free pretzels, and beverages galore. As icing on the Oktoberfest cake, guests who buy a shot of Jägermeister get a free German beer. Starting at noon Saturday, October 2, and Sunday, October 3, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com.
Indulge in Salt & Straw's Halloween-themed ice "scream." - PHOTO COURTESY OF SALT & STRAW
Indulge in Salt & Straw's Halloween-themed ice "scream."
Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Halloween-Themed Ice Scream Menu at Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw’s Halloween-themed "Ice Scream" menu is back, featuring some of the small-batch ice cream brand’s most popular festive flavors as well as some new eerie offerings. Available until Halloween, the new flavors include "The Great Candycopia," with house-made trick-or-treat favorites (Kit Kats, Reese's, Snickers, and Heath bars) folded into salted butterscotch ice cream; "Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread," made with pumpkin bread and whipped cream cheese frosting; and "Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters," with matcha ice cream, toffee-brittle mealworms, and chocolate crickets. Plus, for a limited time and while supplies last, Salt & Straw shops will offer a black "Haunted Waffle Cone." Flavors are available through October 31 by the scoop ($6.25) or by the pint ($12.50) at the Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations as well as for local delivery on UberEats and DoorDash or national delivery on saltandstraw.com. Salt & Straw Wynwood, 246 NW 25th St., Miami; and Salt & Straw Coconut Grove, 3015 Grand Ave. #145, Coconut Grove.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Clarissa Buch Zilberman is a writer and editor, with her work appearing in print and digital titles worldwide.
Contact: Clarissa Buch
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Drag 'n Tag

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation