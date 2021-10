Ice Scream, Wharftoberfest, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Chef/restaurateur Michael Schwartz Photo courtesy of Harry's Pizzeria

Harry's Pizzeria Opens in Miami Beach

The guava cheesecake paleta will be available starting Friday. Photo courtesy of Morelia Gourmet Paletas

Morelia Gourmet Paletas Collab With Night Owl Cookies

click to enlarge Breakwater Hospitality Group presents Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami. Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group

Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami

Indulge in Salt & Straw's Halloween-themed ice "scream." Photo courtesy of Salt & Straw

Halloween-Themed Ice Scream Menu at Salt & Straw

This weekend, Michael Schwartz opens Harry's Pizzeria in Miami Beach with a new cocktail menu.Plus, try out some scary Halloween-themed ice cream flavors at Salt & Straw or cool off with a Morelia and Night Owl Cookies collaboration. And finally, hoist a beer or two at Wharftoberfest at the Wharf Miami.The third Harry's Pizzeria location opens Friday (today) in Miami Beach, steps away from Lincoln Road. Created by James Beard Award-winning chef/restaurateur Michael Schwartz, Harry's will offer a selection of new, lighter dishes — including chickpea salad, hearth roasted vegetables, and endive salad — alongside signature pizzas. Plus, the Miami Beach outpost will be the first location to offer a curated cocktail program, with cocktails like the "Nude Beach," with tequila blanco, blood orange, grapefruit, lime, and habanero; and the "Golden Hour," with mezcal, poppy apricot, lime, and agave.Morelia Gourmet Paletas and Night Owl Cookies are joining forces for a limited time: Starting this Friday (today), the duo will debut a guava cheesecake paleta. Featuring Morelia's cheesecake paleta base with Night Owl's fan-favorite Ave Maria guava cookie, the treat will be available at all Morelia locations in South Florida.The Wharf Miami is celebrating Oktoberfest all weekend, with live tunes, free pretzels, and beverages galore. As icing on the Oktoberfest cake, guests who buy a shot of Jägermeister get a free German beer.Salt & Straw’s Halloween-themed "Ice Scream" menu is back, featuring some of the small-batch ice cream brand’s most popular festive flavors as well as some new eerie offerings. Available until Halloween, the new flavors include "The Great Candycopia," with house-made trick-or-treat favorites (Kit Kats, Reese's, Snickers, and Heath bars) folded into salted butterscotch ice cream; "Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread," made with pumpkin bread and whipped cream cheese frosting; and "Don Bugito’s Creepy Crawly Critters," with matcha ice cream, toffee-brittle mealworms, and chocolate crickets. Plus, for a limited time and while supplies last, Salt & Straw shops will offer a black "Haunted Waffle Cone." Flavors are available through October 31 by the scoop ($6.25) or by the pint ($12.50) at the Wynwood and Coconut Grove locations as well as for local delivery on UberEats and DoorDash or national delivery on saltandstraw.com