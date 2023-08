Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Labor Day Specials, Maestro Marley Cup, and Momosan Brunch

[email protected]

click to enlarge Interior of Higher Ground Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood photo

MindMakes Paint & Pour

click to enlarge Labor Day Weekend specials from Monty's Photo by Jordan Braun

Red, White & Booze at Monty's

click to enlarge Soccer match during the Maestro Marley Cup Maestro Marley Cup photo

Maestro Marley Cup

click to enlarge The "Tan-Tan" ramen from Momosan Wynwood. Photo by Evan Sung

Momosan Wynwood Brunch

click to enlarge The dining room at Beaker & Gray Beaker & Gray photo

Late Night Happy Hour at Beaker & Gray

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Labor Day weekend specials, a paint-and-pour experience at Higher Ground, the Maestro Marley Cup with food and reggae, and a new brunch from Momosan Wynwood.Higher Ground hosts a special paint & pour event by MindMakes. Guests go through a guided painting experience featuring cocktails, wines, a curated music setlist, and interactive games. All materials will be provided, and the experience is beginner-friendly.During Labor Day Weekend, Monty's Raw Bar offers patriotic-themed cocktails. The red, white, and boozy menu includes a range of cocktails like the "Stars and Stripes" piña colada, the "Independence Day" lemon drop martini, and a kid's non-alcoholic "Star Spangled" Shirley Temple. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Folds of Honor Foundation The Maestro Marley Cup is back this weekend with a special performance by the Marley Brothers. The event is a mix of a reggae music festival with a soccer tournament that features cultural vendors, giveaways, and Caribbean foods and drinks such as Jamaican food, plant-based food, seafood, island cuisine, and Latin fusion. The Cup was created to raise funds for the Love Over All Foundation, which helps communities through music and sports.Momosan has launched its weekend unlimited brunch. The menu features cold and hot appetizers like hamachi tacos and kakuni baos, sushi rolls, buri bap, bulgogi beef bap, poke don, and six different ramen choices, including the "Tan-Tan" ramen. Guests can choose between the average brunch ($50) or the brunch with drinks ($65).Beaker & Gray offers a late happy hour for anyone who wants to celebrate Labor Day. In addition to the regular happy hour specials, the menu includes $14 small plates and $8 Westland whiskey cocktails like the high five highball and the "Goldmember." The kitchen is open until 11:30 p.m., but the cocktail happy hour will continue.