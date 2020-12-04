The Salty and El Bagel Pop-Up, Le Jardinier Brunch, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, the Salty and El Bagel launch a pop-up on Lincoln Road with doughnuts and bagels, and chef Marcus Samuelsson finally debuts Red Rooster Overtown after months of pandemic-fueled delay. Plus, Le Jardinier serves a one-day-only Sunday brunch, Fairchild hosts a candlelit dinner with chef Cindy Hutson, and Bunnie Cakes opens in Downtown Doral.

The Salty and El Bagel Pop-Up on Lincoln Road

Beginning this Saturday, the Salty will launch a weekly pop-up with El Bagel on Lincoln Road, featuring a rotating menu of the shop's year-round flavors like guava and cheese, traditional glazed, and tres leches, alongside a handful of limited-time options to celebrate the brand's five-year anniversary. Highlights include a passion fruit doughnut with graffiti splatter; a funfetti cake batter flavor with vanilla glaze and buttercream; and Oreo buttercream with chocolate ganache glaze. The anniversary flavors will be available at all Salty storefronts, including South Miami and Wynwood, as well as via UberEats. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through December 2020 and January 2021, on Lincoln Road, 700 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; saltydonut.com.

Design Miami Brunch at Le Jardinier

This Sunday only, Le Jardinier will serve brunch to celebrate Design Miami. Menu highlights include smoked salmon rillette on homemade brioche, avocado, pickled fresno, and fried capers; fried kampachi collar with chili, lime, and a scallion crepe; and prime petit ribeye au jus with crispy potato and fried organic egg. Sunday, December 6, at Le Jardinier, 151 NE 41 St., Suite 135, Miami; lejardinier-miami.com.

Chef Marcus Samuelsson Debuts Red Rooster Overtown

Opened this past Thursday, Red Rooster Overtown is finally open, marking he third location for the concept, which serves “American roots” comfort food, infused with the flavors and personality of the neighborhood in which it resides — and with a contemporary twist. It also marks Samuelsson’s first South Florida outpost, a collaboration with developers Michael Simkins and Derek Fleming, with operations helmed by Grove Bay Hospitality Group. Menu highlights in Miami feature classics like hot honey yardbird (Samuelsson’s famed fried chicken) and Obama’s short ribs (a dish served to the former president at the original Red Rooster in Harlem). In addition to being a full-service restaurant, Red Rooster will act as a venue for local musicians to showcase their talents. Samuelsson is no stranger to the merging of these worlds, as his other locations have become music hotspots as well as trendy eateries. 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-640-9880; redroosterovertown.com. Sunday through Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.

Eat, Drink, and Garden with Chef Cindy Hutson at Fairchild

Saturday evening, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden will host celebrated South Florida chef Cindy Hutson of Ortanique on the Mile for another installment of Eat. Drink. Garden. The quarterly event invites guests to dine alfresco under the stars and trees and savor inspired dishes with fresh ingredients from the Fairchild Farm. Menu highlights include West Indian bouillabaisse, made with red snapper, scallops, mussels, and shrimp with jasmine rice and kaffir lime red curry sauce; beef flat iron skirt steak with roasted red pepper and crimini mushroom chimichurri and creamed malanga potato mash; and warm guava white chocolate bread pudding. The candlelit dinner will take place during two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m, and each seating is limited with socially distanced tables. Tickets are $210 per person for nonmembers and $195 per person for members. 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, December 5, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables. Purchase tickets via fairchildgarden.org.

Bunnie Cakes Relocates to Downtown Doral

Bunnie Cakes, which closed its original NE Second Avenue location, along with the adjacent Bunnie Cakes Studio, on November 26, is now open in Downtown Doral. Inside, rainbow walls, sprinkle ceilings, and similarly cute décor brighten the 1,700-square-foot space, where the shop will continue to offer signature sweets including birthday cakes, cupcakes, doughnuts, and brownies — not to mention seasonal specials, including the "dulce no leche"-filled cupcake: a vanilla cupcake filled with vegan caramel and topped with vanilla frosting and a "dulce no leche" swirl. 8450 NW 53rd St., Doral; bunniecakes.com. Monday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.