Wynwood Octoberfest, Chug's Reopening, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Oktoberfest comes early to Wynwood Marketplace and chef Michael Beltran reopens his Cuban-American diner in Coconut Grove, Chug's. Plus, Cote Miami launches a Sunday evening wine series and Sullivan Street Miami opens its doors for a weekend bake sale.
The 11th edition of Wynwood Octoberfest is here all weekend.
Photo courtesy of Swarm
Octoberfest at Wynwood Marketplace
The annual Wynwood Octoberfest returns for its 11th year this month, with a weekend-long event that will transform Wynwood Marketplace into a traditional Bavarian bierhaus. Guests can partake of live music, DJ sets, seasonal brews from sponsor Samuel Adams, bratwurst, an artisan market, stein-holding competitions, and more. The event is free to attend, but those who desire an immersive experience can purchase a Festive Party Pack
for $16 per person. The pack includes a stein, beer tickets, and branded merchandise. Hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 3 a.m. Through Sunday, September 12, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; wynwoodoctoberfest.com.
Ariete's "Chug Burger"
Photo courtesy of Blue Shell Media
Chug's Diner by Michael Beltran Reopens in Coconut Grove
Chef/restaurateur Michael Beltran's Cuban-American diner officially reopened in Coconut Grove this past Wednesday. The expanded Chug's Diner is now a full-service restaurant and ventanita, with indoor and outdoor dining, and a bar and café area. Chug’s serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, with a selection of breakfast items available until close. Highlights of the cocktail list include the "Diner Old Fashioned," made with apple brandy, bourbon, maple, and cinnamon; and the "Guava Gimlet," with gin, guava, and lime. Hours are Sunday to Thursday
8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (bar open until midnight) and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. bar open until 2 a.m.). 3444 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-353-2940; chugsdiner.com.
Stop by Sullivan Street on Saturday for the weekly bake sale.
Photo courtesy of Sullivan Street Bakery Miami
Bake Sale at Sullivan Street Bakery
Sullivan Street Bakery hosts a weekly Saturday bake sale at the wholesale location in Little Haiti. Pop in for bread (focaccia, brioche, six-grain with honey, country wheat sourdough), pizza (pomodoro, onion, and bianca), and pastries (canotto, olive oil cake, and gemmina cookies). Order ahead for pickup or delivery via ssbmiami.com
. Starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 11, at Sullivan Street Bakery, 5550 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-751-1144; ssbmiami.com.
Cote launches a Sunday-evening wine series.
Photo courtesy of Cote Miami
Somm Supper Series at Cote Miami
Kicking off Sunday at 7 p.m., Cote Miami is behind a new weekend wine dinner for up to ten guests. Hosted by one of the restaurant's sommeliers, the intimate affair features a themed selection of wines from Cote's collection of more than 1,200 bottles, paired with signature steaks and sides. This Sunday's edition will highlight South American wines, including malbec. To view the upcoming schedule and to reserve a spot, visit sevenrooms.com
. 7 p.m. Sundays at Cote Miami, 3900 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-434-4668; cotemiami.com.