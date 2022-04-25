Support Us

Food Events This Week in Miami: Food & Wine Fridays With the Marlins, a Weekday Brunch, and a Pizza-Making Class

April 25, 2022 9:00AM

Fratelli La Bufala pizza maker and co-owner Emanuele Bearzi
Fratelli La Bufala pizza maker and co-owner Emanuele Bearzi Photo courtesy of Fratelli La Bufala
This week's food events in Miami include the continuation of the monthly comedy show at Lincoln Eatery, the start of monthly pizza-making classes at Fratelli La Bufala, and the kickoff of Glass and Vine's daily brunch.

Know of any events that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge Weekday brunch is a thing at Glass and Vine. - PHOTO COURTESY OF GROVE BAY HOSPITALITY GROUP
Weekday brunch is a thing at Glass and Vine.
Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Weekday Brunch at Glass and Vine

Love brunch? Hating waiting for the weekend? Glass and Vine has the answer. The Coconut Grove restaurant's weekend brunch is now available daily, offering guests a chance to start the week with a mimosa accompanied by sweet and savory brunch classics in the heart of Peacock Park. Begin Monday with applewood bacon and end Friday on a sweet note with cornflake-crusted French toast — and bottomless mimosas, to boot. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami; glassandvine.com.
click to enlarge Fratelli La Bufala inaugurates its pizza-making classes this week. - PHOTO COURTESY OF FRATELLI LA BUFALA
Fratelli La Bufala inaugurates its pizza-making classes this week.
Photo courtesy of Fratelli La Bufala

"Let's Dough It" Pizza Making Class at Fratelli La Bufala

Fratelli La Bufala is officially launching monthly pizza-making classes dubbed "Let’s Dough It." The interactive sessions will allow guests a chance to receive hands-on instruction from Fratelli’s master pizza maker as they learn how to make and stretch their own individual pizza dough using fresh toppings and Neapolitan hand techniques. Each class includes passed small plates and cocktails along with a personal 12-inch wood-fired pizza and a certificate of completion for participants to take home. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at 213 SE First St., Miami; 305-373-2300; ristorantefratellimilano.com. $75 per person.
click to enlarge Indulge in crafts and cocktails this week at Doral Yard. - PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DORAL YARD
Indulge in crafts and cocktails this week at Doral Yard.
Photo courtesy of the Doral Yard

Crafts & Cocktails at the Doral Yard

Learn to make your own bath salts from natural ingredients with Simplicity by Erika, owned by a local artisan who crafts natural, organic, handmade bath and body products. During the workshop, Erika Smith will share her skills with participants. The hands-on class includes all materials and an optional welcome cocktail available for purchase. Guests can also enjoy happy hour prices à la carte until 7 p.m., with specially priced $8 margaritas available from 7 to 10 p.m. 7 to 10 p.m.Wednesday, April 27, at 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral.Ticksts cost $15-$16 per person on Eventbrite.
click to enlarge The Lincoln Eatery hosts Laughs on Lincoln, where attendees can enjoy live entertainment with their food and drink. - PHOTO COURTESY OF LINCOLN EATERY
The Lincoln Eatery hosts Laughs on Lincoln, where attendees can enjoy live entertainment with their food and drink.
Photo courtesy of Lincoln Eatery

Laughs on Lincoln

The Lincoln Eatery invites guests to enjoy revelry and refreshments during the continuation of its monthly event series. The comedy show, hosted by Dean Rashdi, boasts an array of stand-up comedians and a collection of global culinary offerings within the food hall. This week's comics include Brittany Brave, Hennessy Williams, Sergio Mendez, Jannelys Santos, Corey Cognac, and Cindy Arena. Guests are welcome to try any of the Lincoln Eatery’s fast-casual, artisan dining experiences, with a ticket option that includes a complimentary shot. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach. Tickets are $15 to$25 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge Foood & Wine Friday with the Marlins - PHOTO BY ERIC KILBY/FLICKR
Foood & Wine Friday with the Marlins
Photo by Eric Kilby/Flickr

Food & Wine Friday With the Miami Marlins

Fans can score a game ticket that includes a flight of wine and food pairings and seats in Recess Sports Lounge, located just beyond the left-field fence inside LoanDepot Park. The inaugural Food & Wine Friday takes place on Friday, April 29, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Tickets cost $30 via marlins.com/offers.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
