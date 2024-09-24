 Miami Beach That's Amore Named Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in U.S. | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami Beach Restaurant Named Best Hidden Gem in the U.S.

A Miami Beach favorite among locals has just been named the best hidden gem restaurant in the U.S. for its homey atmosphere.
September 24, 2024
This Miami Beach restaurant has just been named the best hidden gem in the U.S.
This Miami Beach restaurant has just been named the best hidden gem in the U.S. Tripadvisor photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

There is a plethora of hidden gems all across the United States, but there is one special spot down in the Sunshine State has just been named the very best in the country.

The 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards by Tripadvisor have just been announced, and this year, a Miami Beach spot has just been crowned the very best in two categories: the casual dining and hidden gems categories.

That's Amore along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach has just been crowned the top hidden gem in the U.S. for its relaxed atmosphere, great service, and excellent pizza and desserts.

"One visit to this relaxed, homey restaurant, and you'll understand why they chose the name," begins the description by Tripadvisor staff. "The pizzas are top notch — go for the margherita paired with a glass of the house red—the staff is attentive, and the desserts are 'chef's kiss.' Now that's amore."
On Tripadvisor, the restaurant has a near-perfect score: five stars across its nearly 1,000 reviews, which is impressive in the highly competitive neighborhood of Miami Beach.

Some reviewers write, "Lovely chilled atmosphere, great vibes, amazing freshly cooked food, and excellent service," while another wrote, "I had the pleasure of dining at That's Amore in Miami, and the experience was simply outstanding. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, perfect for a relaxing evening in good company. However, what truly made the night unforgettable was Germano, the Italian waiter. His professionalism and courtesy are exceptional: attentive to every detail, always smiling, and capable of making every guest feel special."

The Travelers' Choice Awards' Best of the Best title is awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of Tripadvisor's eight million listings, fewer than one percent achieve this milestone.

That's Amore. 620 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-278-5533; thatsamorerestaurant.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is the food editor of Miami New Times, a position she has been honored to take on since December 2023. Prior to her work at Miami New Times, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about restaurants and chefs for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole received a Bachelor’s of Science in Communication degree from the University of Miami where she studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Popular Downtown Miami Gem to Make Grand Comeback in Little River

Openings & Closings

Popular Downtown Miami Gem to Make Grand Comeback in Little River

By Michelle Muslera
Kendall Jenner and Ex-Boo Spotted at This Beautiful Miami Restaurant

Celebrities

Kendall Jenner and Ex-Boo Spotted at This Beautiful Miami Restaurant

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Cherished Boca Raton Staple Nino's Italian Restaurant Closes After 42 Years

Openings & Closings

Cherished Boca Raton Staple Nino's Italian Restaurant Closes After 42 Years

By Rachel Costa
Luxurious Rooftop Restaurant Oro to Open in South Beach

Openings & Closings

Luxurious Rooftop Restaurant Oro to Open in South Beach

By Rachel Costa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation