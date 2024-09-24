Miami Beach Restaurant Named Best Hidden Gem in the U.S.

The 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards by Tripadvisor have just been announced, and this year, a Miami Beach spot has just been crowned the very best in two categories: the casual dining and hidden gems categories.
That's Amore along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach has just been crowned the top hidden gem in the U.S. for its relaxed atmosphere, great service, and excellent pizza and desserts.
"One visit to this relaxed, homey restaurant, and you'll understand why they chose the name," begins the description by Tripadvisor staff. "The pizzas are top notch — go for the margherita paired with a glass of the house red—the staff is attentive, and the desserts are 'chef's kiss.' Now that's amore."
On Tripadvisor, the restaurant has a near-perfect score: five stars across its nearly 1,000 reviews, which is impressive in the highly competitive neighborhood of Miami Beach.
Some reviewers write, "Lovely chilled atmosphere, great vibes, amazing freshly cooked food, and excellent service," while another wrote, "I had the pleasure of dining at That's Amore in Miami, and the experience was simply outstanding. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, perfect for a relaxing evening in good company. However, what truly made the night unforgettable was Germano, the Italian waiter. His professionalism and courtesy are exceptional: attentive to every detail, always smiling, and capable of making every guest feel special."
The Travelers' Choice Awards' Best of the Best title is awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of Tripadvisor's eight million listings, fewer than one percent achieve this milestone.
That's Amore. 620 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-278-5533; thatsamorerestaurant.com.