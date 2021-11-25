Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

But if you aren't, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape your family woes — if only for a drink or two.
When nothing but a cold beer in a dark bar will calm your anxiety from uncle Max's nonstop rants or Aunt Susan's nosy questions, call an Uber and stop by one of these Miami bars for a Turkey Day pick-me-up.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchmiami.com
It's not even and noon and you already feel like getting out of the house. Luckily, Batch opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving — and stays open until 2 a.m. just in case you want to go back for an after-turkey nightcap.
Blackbird Ordinary729 SW First Ave., Miami
305-671-3307
blackbirdordinary.com
The Brickell bar will open at 3 p.m. for drinking and dancing off the turkey’s tryptophan effects.
Bleau Bar at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach4411 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
305-674-4760
fontainebleau.com
Hate your family? Don't like turkey? Pretend you're on vacation, instead, and head to the Fontainebleau's lobby bar, open until midnight on Thanksgiving Day.
Eddie's Place12606 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-226-1421
facebook.com/eddiesplace1971
Trade your family in for a new one and stop by Eddie's Place, one of Miami's longest-running dive bars, where everyone will feel like extending family. Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Empire Social Lounge8955 Dadeland Blvd., Miami
305-209-4987
empiresociallounge.com
Both Empire Social's Brickell and Downtown Dadeland locations will be open starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Snag a seat, a whiskey, and a cigar for a proper post-turkey digestif.
Mac's Club Deuce222 14th St., Miami Beach
305-531-6200
macsclubdeuce.com
Want to sneak in a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities? One of Miami's oldest bars is open at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Thanksgiving. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m. — that's an entire working day of drinking!
Mama Tried207 NE First St., Miami
786-803-8087
mamatriedmia.com
Dinner didn't go as planned? Forget that family feud at head downtown to this Miami bar that opens at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar & Kitchen2808 N Miami Ave., Miami
786-870-4258
spanglishmiami.com
If you want to get away from your family, find a new one at this Miami bar and restaurant. For a limited time, the restaurant is also offering a secret password for a 30% discount off your entire check every Thursday, an offer that includes the bar's signature cocktails and dishes. Simply join their mailing list by clicking here to get the passcode.
Sweet Liberty237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
Celebrating its first week back after a seven-month closure, the Miami Beach hotspot will be serving up libations starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
The Taurus3540 Main Hwy., C103, Miami
305-529-6523
thetauruscoconutgrove.com
Open Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to curfew. Coconut Grove's Taurus will be featuring holiday cocktails and beer specials.