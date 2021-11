Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

Batch Gastropub 30 SW 12th St., Miami

305-808-5555

batchmiami.com

Blackbird Ordinary 729 SW First Ave., Miami

305-671-3307

blackbirdordinary.com

Eddie's Place 12606 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-226-1421

facebook.com/eddiesplace1971

Empire Social Lounge 8955 Dadeland Blvd., Miami

305-209-4987

empiresociallounge.com

Mama Tried 207 NE First St., Miami

786-803-8087

mamatriedmia.com

Spanglish Craft Cocktail Bar & Kitchen 2808 N Miami Ave., Miami

786-870-4258

spanglishmiami.com

Sweet Liberty 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach

305-763-8217

mysweetliberty.com







The Taurus 3540 Main Hwy., C103, Miami

305-529-6523

thetauruscoconutgrove.com

Thanksgiving 2021 has arrived, and if you were among the thousands of people who spent the last holiday season solo thanks to the pandemic, you might actually be looking forward to spending time with your family this year.But if you aren't, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape your family woes — if only for a drink or two.When nothing but a cold beer in a dark bar will calm your anxiety from uncle Max's nonstop rants or Aunt Susan's nosy questions, call an Uber and stop by one of these Miami bars for a Turkey Day pick-me-up.It's not even and noon and you already feel like getting out of the house. Luckily, Batch opens at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving — and stays open until 2 a.m. just in case you want to go back for an after-turkey nightcap.The Brickell bar will open at 3 p.m. for drinking and dancing off the turkey’s tryptophan effects.Hate your family? Don't like turkey? Pretend you're on vacation, instead, and head to the Fontainebleau's lobby bar, open until midnight on Thanksgiving Day.Trade your family in for a new one and stop by Eddie's Place, one of Miami's longest-running dive bars, where everyone will feel like extending family. Open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.Both Empire Social's Brickell and Downtown Dadeland locations will be open starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Snag a seat, a whiskey, and a cigar for a proper post-turkey digestif.Want to sneak in a quick drink or two before heading to the festivities? One of Miami's oldest bars is open at 8 a.m. every day of the year, including — of course — Thanksgiving. Bring cash, play some songs on the jukebox, shoot a game of pool, and take advantage of that legendary daily 2-4-1 happy hour offered from open to 5 p.m. — that's an entire working day of drinking!Dinner didn't go as planned? Forget that family feud at head downtown to this Miami bar that opens at 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.If you want to get away from your family, find a new one at this Miami bar and restaurant. For a limited time, the restaurant is also offering a secret password for a 30% discount off your entire check every Thursday, an offer that includes the bar's signature cocktails and dishes. Simply join their mailing list by clicking here to get the passcode.Celebrating its first week back after a seven-month closure, the Miami Beach hotspot will be serving up libations starting at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.Open Thanksgiving from 5 p.m. to curfew. Coconut Grove's Taurus will be featuring holiday cocktails and beer specials.