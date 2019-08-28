 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Matador Bar's Kip Byrne.EXPAND
Matador Bar's Kip Byrne.
Photo courtesy of 52 Chefs.

Matador Bar's Kip Byrne Launches Miami-Inspired Cocktail Menu

David Minsky | August 28, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Bartender Kip Byrne believed Matador Bar at the Miami Beach Edition needed a bit of a revamp, so he devised and recently unveiled a new cocktail menu inspired by something many locals and visitors know and love: the culture and flavor of Miami.

The new menu, which debuted August 8, is an ode to Miami's lifestyle. Nightclubs, beaches, and Cuban coffee might come to mind, but those aren't even close. Instead, influences include the Rat Pack the city's small contingent of French expats. Those two ideas inspired the drinks the Chairman of the Board and the French 305, respectively.

Then there's the Ms. Clair Voyant, a clarified milk punch cocktail inspired by Miami Beach's fortunetellers. The milk punch portion is made through a slow process of mixing milk with citrus and then straining the remaining liquid after it curdles through a slow drip process.

Related Stories

Describing the menu as "playful," Byrne doesn't draw inspiration from cocktail books but rather cookbooks and years of working as a chef. "A painter applies paint to a canvas," he says. "I apply ingredients to a glass."

The cocktails caught the attention of the renowned mixologist, author, and bartender Jim Meehan, who made an appearance at Matador Bar when the menu launched, Byrne says.

His creation is just part of his overall vision to revive the bar and bring the "lost" art of hospitality back to Miami. What's really important to Byrne, in addition to fine cocktails, is the guest experience.

"We relied on the last 20 years of nightclub culture, and with that comes a lack of hospitality," he says. "That's close to my heart because I truly do care."

Byrne tapped into his decades of experience in the industry, which includes four years as a cook in the Air Force and 13 years as a bar and restaurant owner in Tampa, to guide his efforts.

"I'm not a pay-to-play guy," he says. "I'm not in it to be onstage and get all sorts of awards. I can make you the best drink, but you're going to remember the experience."

Matador Bar at Miami Beach Edition. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com/miami-beach.

 
David Minsky is a U.S. Navy veteran and Tulane graduate who has experience reporting on stories from California, South Florida, and the Deep South. He has also won some journalism awards. Email or tweet David with story tips and ideas.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >