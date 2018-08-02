 


Hazy Swayzee IPAEXPAND
Hazy Swayzee IPA
Courtesy of Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co.

Lincoln's Beard Brewing's Swayzepalooza Features Patrick Swayze-Inspired Beer and Music

Haidar Hachem | August 2, 2018 | 11:00am
AA

In keeping with its motto, "Weird at the beard," Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. will celebrate a strange milestone this Saturday. The brewery will mark its two-and-a-quarter-year anniversary with the Patrick Swayze-themed celebration Swayzeepalooza.

The brewery will celebrate its second birthday a few months late because of schedule conflicts, says John Falco, owner of Lincoln's Beard. "It's been a long time coming. The reason we pushed back our anniversary celebration was that we were finally able to get Patrick & the Swayzees to perform here at the brewery."

The brewery will offer its P. Swayze, an American-style IPA  with citrus and apricot notes, along with six other versions of the beer. Three of those six will come from Lincoln's Beard: the Right Boot IPA, a P. Swayze that has been recirculated on oak for 24 hours; the Hazy Swayzee IPA, a New England-style IPA; and the Shadow Demon Swayzee IPA, a gray/black version of P. Swayze that "is something that no one has ever done before in any of their beers," Falco says.

The other three versions of P. Swayze will come from local breweries. MIA Beer Co. will offer a double-IPA style, the Tank will brew a hazy/dry IPA style, and J. Wakefield will serve a sour/dry-hopped IPA style.

Lincoln's Beard will sell limited canned versions of the original P. Swayze IPA along with its Hazy Swayzee and Shadow Demon Swayzee beers. 

Food vendors will offer dishes designed to pair with the beers. For instance, Westchester's Sweet Melody Ice Cream will serve a P. Swayze sorbet infused with peaches.

The band the Mojo Hands will take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m., and Patrick & the Swayzees will perform from 10:30 p.m. till close. Falco says this party will be the best the brewery has thrown so far. "It's basically going to be like Coachella, just with more people you recognize from high school."

Swayzeepalooza. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, August 4, at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com. Admission is free.

 
Haidar Hachem is a type 1 diabetic and cancer survivor who lives his life by running long distances (in Speedos) and drinking beer. He is a brewery/beer reviewer and is on his way to becoming Cicerone-certified. Cheers!

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

