Lincoln's Beard Brewing's Swayzepalooza Features Patrick Swayze-Inspired Beer and Music

In keeping with its motto, "Weird at the beard," Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. will celebrate a strange milestone this Saturday. The brewery will mark its two-and-a-quarter-year anniversary with the Patrick Swayze-themed celebration Swayzeepalooza.

The brewery will celebrate its second birthday a few months late because of schedule conflicts, says John Falco, owner of Lincoln's Beard. "It's been a long time coming. The reason we pushed back our anniversary celebration was that we were finally able to get Patrick & the Swayzees to perform here at the brewery."

The brewery will offer its P. Swayze, an American-style IPA with citrus and apricot notes, along with six other versions of the beer. Three of those six will come from Lincoln's Beard: the Right Boot IPA, a P. Swayze that has been recirculated on oak for 24 hours; the Hazy Swayzee IPA, a New England-style IPA; and the Shadow Demon Swayzee IPA, a gray/black version of P. Swayze that "is something that no one has ever done before in any of their beers," Falco says.