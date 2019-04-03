Lamar Odom Spotted at Cheeseburger Baby in South Beach

Lamar Odom, former Miami Heat player and Kardashian husband, was in South Beach yesterday to score a snack.

The two-time NBA champion, who recently made a basketball comeback in February at the Dubai International Championship, made a rare Miami Beach appearance yesterday when he stopped at Cheeseburger Baby for a meal.

According to a source, Odom arrived with two other men and was "really cool and down-to-earth." The affable athlete took pictures with fans and played about $5 in videogames while at the burger shop.

Odom was also spotted dancing to a Michael Jackson song on the radio before chowing down on a Baby's favorite burger with bacon cooked extra-crispy.

In the past few years, the NBA star has made more headlines for his personal life than his professional career. The ex-husband of Khloé Kardashian costarred with her in a spinoff of Keeping Up With the Kardashians called Khloé & Lamar. The couple filed for divorce in 2015, but Kardashian rushed to the athlete's bedside when he was hospitalized after suffering kidney failure, heart attacks, and strokes after being found unconscious at the infamous Love Ranch brothel in Nevada.

Lamar Odom in South Beach. Cheeseburger Baby

Nearly four years later, Odom is looking fit and healthy. Could he be in talks with the Heat for some deal, or is he missing Miami and scouting a new home? In July 2018, Odom sold his six-bedroom Pinecrest house for $2.6 million. The 8,600-square-foot home featured a swimming pool and spa, tennis court, bar, theater, and (of course) a basketball court.

Cheeseburger Baby's Stephanie Vitori was delighted to have the star in her restaurant. “I’ve loved basketball since childhood and have always admired Lamar’s career. It’s also my deepest, darkest secret that I love the Kardashians, so my staff and I were thrilled when he walked in the door."

If Odom does decide to move back to Miami, Vitori would be delighted to have him as a regular customer. “He’s been through so much and came out on top. I'm honored he’s eating my burgers while in Miami. He’s a walking miracle, and we can’t wait to have him back."

This isn't the first time the small burger shop has had a celebrity sighting. Beyonce, Jay-Z, and even the late Anthony Bourdain are just some of the stars who have visited the eatery.

Cheeseburger Baby. 1505 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-7300; cheeseburgerbaby.net.