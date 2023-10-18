Kuba Cabana's Kubaret Night Offers Latin Cabaret, Fine Dining, and Entertainment

Since it opened in CityPlace Doral in 2020, Kuba Cabana has been known as a spot for Latin entertainment and food under one roof. From coffee and culinary to cocktails and the club scene, Kubana offers a slice of Latin America in all shapes and sizes.
It only seems fitting that Kuba has decided to take things one step further with an all-new "Kubaret" series that bridges a Latin cabaret experience with fine dining.
The Kuba Cabana Kubaret series is slated to launch this week with a special tribute to the iconic Cuban singer Celia Cruz. Moving forward, the show will take place every third Wednesday of the month for an evening featuring live entertainment that melds a medley of Gloria Estefan's hits and a fusion of well-known American songs with a spicy salsa twist.
The idea is to transport attendees through a captivating three-hour showcase of five distinct vignettes, each offering a unique journey through the rich tapestry of Latin music and dance. Audiences can expect a diverse exploration of Latin music genres, including Latin jazz, Latin pop, and a theatrical ode to Afro-Cuban culture.
And then there's the food. The purchase of an all-inclusive ticket, priced between $59-$149 per person, can be secured on Opentable and allows guests to choose from combinations of an appetizer and main course; appetizer and dessert; or main course and dessert, ensuring a personalized and culinary experience. In addition, Kuba Cabana offers special bottle service during each show, with prices starting at $200.
Ticket packages range from bar seating with a complimentary cocktail to a two-course dinner and the full experience — a three-course meal — with access to an open bar during the show.
The Kubaret menu was designed especially for the event, offering an array of outside-the-box menu options from starters like the "Kubiche" take on ceviche and smoked tuna tostón to main plates like a Wagyu bistec and snapper a lo macho (a savory and traditional Peruvian sauce).
As part of the limited bar tickets, Kuba will offer guests unlimited (non-premium) liquor options along with classic cocktails like their mojito, Cuba Libre, or Old Cuban, as well as Presidente beer. The full experience includes premium liquors and specialty crafted cocktails, including the Moscow mule, old-fashioned, margarita, Paloma, Tom Collins, sangria, and a choice of lemon drop, passionfruit, or lychee martinis.
Kuba Cabana. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-800-5822; kubamiami.com. Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to close, Saturday 4 p.m. to close, and Sunday noon to close.