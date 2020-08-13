Nightlife Maverick Patrick Walsh Executes a Major Pivot With Kimberly's Frozen Treats

"Well, I'll tell you one thing: Three months ago, I never thought I would go from DJing to running a frozen lemonade stand," Kimberly's Frozen Treats founder, Patrick Walsh, tells New Times.

The 36-year-old Massachusetts native is a DJ and, with Laura Sutnick, cofounder of online radio station Klangbox.FM and its party series, Extra Credit. Walsh is also a programming director for both the nightclub ATV Records and its conjoined outdoor bar and eatery, Melinda's.

With nightlife still on lockdown, Walsh improvised. He reminisced about the frozen lemonade he would drink during his childhood summers in Cape Cod.

Walsh realized Miami's frozen lemonade market — most notably the classic A.C.'s Icees in Coconut Grove — was surprisingly sparse. He always thought someone should do something about that — only maybe not him.

But Walsh figured if there was a time to do this, it would be now.

"I've been working on this for at least two months from the planning stage. There was a lot going on before I announced the brand, but it did happen quickly, in part out of necessity, and also, I was excited to do it."

Coincidentally, Walsh says he sold lemonade as a child.

"It's kind of a full circle," he quips.

Melinda's — located on NE 13th Street and North Miami Avenue — has a service window that Walsh thought would be a logical spot for Kimberly's.

"I asked the owners, 'Why don't we do a little pop-up of this concept I have been developing, and we can cross-promote?' I'll open during the day when they aren't open, and they can carry my product at night with boozy versions of it."

Amanda Gesto at Kimberly's window. Photo by Patrick Walsh

The owners loved it, and Walsh kicked off Kimberly's soft opening at Melinda's, handing out free samples last weekend with his girlfriend, Amanda Gesto.

"She's right there alongside me," Walsh says.

Kimberly's is open every Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can look forward to beating the heat with four permanent fixtures: a classic frozen lemonade, lavender- and rose-infused lemonades, and a Patrick's Palmer — a slight twist on the iced tea/lemonade beverage known as the Arnold Palmer.

The classic lemonade will cost $4.50 for a small, $5.75 for a medium, and $7.50 for a large. Other flavors will be priced around 25 cents more. Regardless of size, the cup, spoon, and straw will be biodegradable. In the coming weeks, Kimberly's will also offer a lunch special, supplied by Melinda's.

"People can go for a lunch break and grab a refreshing lemonade," Walsh says.

There will also be specials. This week's specials include a frozen mojito and a standalone sweet tea.

"One good thing about frozen lemonade is that few people don't like it," Walsh notes. "It's not like my usual techno parties where I'm talking to people who specifically enjoy techno."

If you don't want to wait for Melinda's to mix you up a lemonade cocktail, Kimberly's can add alcohol to your frosty beverage.

"We'll be doing that as well during the day, but I don't want to be known as the boozy frozen-drink place. I'm pushing more community and family-friendly nonalcoholic versions."

Still early in its inception, Walsh hopes Kimberly's — named after his mother — will have some pushcarts and merge his late-night endeavors with the lemonade stand.

"There will be efforts to combine my nightlife with my lemonade venture. I could see sponsoring events through Kimberly's. I kind of want to maintain a wholesome brand by day, but by night it gets a little edgier."

Kimberly's Frozen Treats. 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 508-572-9026; facebook.com/kimberlysfrozentreats. Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m to 5 p.m.; takeout, curbside eating, and delivery via Melinda's on Uber Eats, GrubHub, and DoorDash.