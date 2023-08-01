Navigation
July 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

July brought a passel of new arrivals on the local food scene, and one notable departure.
August 1, 2023
A rendering of the light-filled space occupied by celebrity chef David Myers' Adrift Mare in the Hotel AKA Brickell
A rendering of the light-filled space occupied by celebrity chef David Myers' Adrift Mare in the Hotel AKA Brickell Adrift Mare photo
If the annual dreaded late-summer slump is bearing down on the Magic City hospitality scene in August, you wouldn't know it, judging by July's red-hot restaurant scene.

A whopping list of more than 20 new restaurants welcomed their first patrons last month, from the grand opening of celebrity chef David Myers' Adrift Mare in Brickell to Guy Fieri's brand-new indoor/outdoor Chicken Guy! at Dadeland Mall.

A few familiar places got facelifts. Miami Beach saw one of its food halls receive a reboot, as the former Time Out Market Miami space relaunched as South Beach Food Hall. There was also the long-awaited reopening of Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. as downtown Miami's first brewery and the debut of a second Las Viñas BBQ restaurant on the site where Hialeah's La Palma previously operated.

One rather momentous farewell to report is the July 31 closing of Osteria Morini, the New York-based Italian restaurant at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach.

With Miami Spice and its 280-plus roster kicking off as usual on August 1, there's plenty of reason to get out there and enjoy the city's best spots — new and old — before the season sets in.

Openings

Closings
  • Osteria Morini

Coming Attractions
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
  • Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
  • Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
  • Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
  • Eataly — coming to Miami
  • Elcielo Miami — second location opening in SLS South Beach
  • Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura
  • Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
  • Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell
  • Felice — opening in Brickell
  • The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
  • Gramps 2 — opening soon
  • Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
  • Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
  • Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
  • Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant
  • The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
  • Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
  • Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in former Bahia Mar location
  • Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
  • No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
  • Ogawa — art dealer and restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda newest restaurant location planned for Little River
  • Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
  • Ostrow Brasserie — French kosher restaurant opening in Buena Vista
  • Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
  • Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
  • Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
  • Salt & Straw — new location coming to Lincoln Road in Miami Beach
  • Shiso — new restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
  • Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
  • Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
  • Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
  • Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
  • Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
  • Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami
Nicole Danna
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Yard Milkshake Bar, Whiskylucan, ZeyZey

By Nicole Danna
Celebrity Chef David Myers Debuts Adrift Mare in Brickell

By Jesse Scott
Food and Drink Events This Week: Nigiri Experience, $11 Menu Special, and International Beer Day

By Rachel Costa
Vinny Agostinelli, "Irreplaceable" Maitre D' at Anthony's Runway 84, Dead at 77

By Nicole Danna
