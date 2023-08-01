July 2023 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

A whopping list of more than 20 new restaurants welcomed their first patrons last month, from the grand opening of celebrity chef David Myers' Adrift Mare in Brickell to Guy Fieri's brand-new indoor/outdoor Chicken Guy! at Dadeland Mall.
A few familiar places got facelifts. Miami Beach saw one of its food halls receive a reboot, as the former Time Out Market Miami space relaunched as South Beach Food Hall. There was also the long-awaited reopening of Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. as downtown Miami's first brewery and the debut of a second Las Viñas BBQ restaurant on the site where Hialeah's La Palma previously operated.
One rather momentous farewell to report is the July 31 closing of Osteria Morini, the New York-based Italian restaurant at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar South Beach.
With Miami Spice and its 280-plus roster kicking off as usual on August 1, there's plenty of reason to get out there and enjoy the city's best spots — new and old — before the season sets in.
Openings
- Adrift Mare — 1395 Brickell Ave., Miami (in the Hotel AKA Brickell); 305-503-6500; adriftmare.com
- Bastille Bakery & Juicery — 254 SE First St., Miami; 786-425-3575; cafebastilledowntown.com
- Biscayne Bay Brewing Co. — 100 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com
- Casa Xabi — 3145 Commodore Plz., Coconut Grove; 786-641-5102; casaxabi.com
- Chicken Guy! — 7535 N. Kendall Dr., Miami; 786-339-3310; chickenguy.com
- The Henry — 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-471-0070; thehenryrestaurant.com
- Island Fin Poké Co. — 15468 NW 77th Ct., Miami Lakes; 786-363-7375; islandfinpoke.com
- Joey — 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-763-2300; joeyrestaurants.com
- Las Viñas BBQ — 6091 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-694-2040; lasvinasbbq.com
- Manta Nikkei — 102 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-397-8275; manta-restaurants.com
- Marie Blachère French Bakery — 3421 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-522-6200; marieblachereus.com
- Motek Aventura — 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-974-2626; motekcafe.com
- Normandy Gourmandy — 932 71st St., Miami Beach; 305-289-3378; normandygourmandy.com
- Off The Wall Gamezone — 13700 SW 84th St., Kendall; 305-386-5500; otwusa.com
- Raising Cane's — 19705 S. Dixie Hwy., Cutler Bay; 786-650-3091; raisingcanes.com
- Sando — 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 954-940-8939; instagram.com/sando_miami
- South Beach Food Hall — 1601 Drexel Ave., South Beach
- Toku Modern Asian — 19575 Biscayne Blvd., 305-465-8658; tokumodernasian.com
- Wild 'N Out Sports Bar — 1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-535-9773; instagram.com/wnosportsbar
- Whiskylucan — 1225 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-487-1467; whiskylucan.com
- The Yard Milkshake Bar — 3171 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-982-8411; theyardmilkshakebar.com
- ZeyZey — 353 NE 61st St., Miami; 305-456-2671; zeyzeymiami.com
Closings
- Osteria Morini
Coming Attractions
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar — opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Black Tap — New York burger and shake restaurant opening in Brickell
- Bouchon Bistro — Thomas Keller brings his bistro to Coral Gables
- Brasamasa — opening in downtown Miami
- Brooklyn Dumpling Shop — automated dumpling shop opening in Wynwood
- Café Habana — New York restaurant opening in Brickell
- Eataly — coming to Miami
- Elcielo Miami — second location opening in SLS South Beach
- Etta — Chicago transplant opening at Miami Worldcenter
- Esplanade at Aventura — new dining and shopping complex in Aventura
- Dairy Goods — opening first Miami location
- Delilah — h.wood Group's popular supper club coming soon to Brickell
- Felice — opening in Brickell
- The Forge — David Grutman to reopen this iconic Miami Beach restaurant
- Gramps 2 — opening soon
- Gramps by the Sea — opening soon
- Hampton Social — Chicago-based import coming soon to Brickell
- Icebox Cafe — opening in the Falls
- Jrk! — opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant
- The Loyal — New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Lucky Cat — Gordon Ramsay is bringing his Asian-inspired restaurant to Miami Beach
- Mai-Kai — beloved restaurant reopening in the future
- Marina Village — vendors opening in Fort Lauderdale in former Bahia Mar location
- Maple & Ash — Chicago steakhouse opening at Miami Worldcenter
- No Man's Land — Fort Lauderdale bar opening a Miami location
- Ogawa — art dealer and restaurateur Alvaro Perez Miranda newest restaurant location planned for Little River
- Oro + Elixir — opening in Miami
- Ostrow Brasserie — French kosher restaurant opening in Buena Vista
- Pamplemousse Miami — Waterfront restaurant opening in the Southgate Towers apartment building
- Pubbelly Sushi — expanding with several new locations
- Rao's — classic NYC red-sauce restaurant opening in Miami Beach
- Salt & Straw — new location coming to Lincoln Road in Miami Beach
- Shiso — new restaurant from Raheem Sealey and David Fuentes in partnership with Forward Hospitality Group
- Shoma Bazaar Hialeah — Doral food hall opening a second location
- Sra. Martinez — Michelle Bernstein is bringing back the beloved restaurant
- Stalk & Spade — plant-based, fast-casual restaurant coming to South Florida
- Thomas Keller — The master chef is opening an as-yet-unnamed restaurant in Palm Beach
- Torno Subito — Massimo Bottura is opening a restaurant on the Julia & Henry's rooftop
- Whole Foods Market — opening in Edgewater, Sunset Harbour, and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Wicked Lick — Key West nitro ice cream shop looking to open in Miami