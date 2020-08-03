July 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Though Miami is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still restaurants that have managed to open during these trying times.
Some eateries, like Old Greg's Pizza and Red Sauce, are finding success with pop-ups and virtual eateries that specialize in takeout and delivery.
Others, like Leku at the Rubell Museum, are operating with limited hours at this time.
On a sad note, Ortanique on the Mile, a beloved Coral Gables institution, closed its doors after over two decades of service.
Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, that are planning to open, or have permanently closed. Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms during the pandemic can be found here.
Days and hours of operation are subject to change. It's always best to call before you head out.
Openings
- Bud's Burgers at Eating House. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables; order through postmates.com.
- Bulla Gastrobar. 8870 SW 136th St. Ste. RR001; Miami; 786-988-5231; bullagastrobar.com.
- Caja Caliente Food Truck. various locations; caja-caliente.com.
- Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar. 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; 305-408-8386; chefadriannes.com.
- Just Salad. Town Center Aventura, 18701 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; justsalad.com
- La Giulietta at Miami Ironside. 7580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-531-5055; miamironside.com.
- La Glace Miami. 256 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-542-9115; instagram.com.
- La Santa Taqueria. 201 NE 82nd St. Miami; 305-906-1149; lasantataqueria.com.
- La Tiendita Taqueria. 218 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-351-7240; latienditataqueria.com.
- Leku at the Rubell Museum. 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; lekumiami.com.
- MK Takeaways. 12691 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; 954-358-2414; mktakeaways.com.
- Motek Cafe. 36 NE First St., Ste. 132, Miami; 786-953-7689; motekcafe.com.
- Old Greg's Pizza Pop-Up at Kaido.151 NE 41st St., Miami; oldgregspizza.com.
- Over Under. 151 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-247-9851; overundermiami.com.
- Red Sauce. Delivery only through Uber Eats; mignonettemiami.com.
Closings
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Miami New Times's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Miami's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
- L'Edito Restaurant
- Maya's Grill
- Ortanique on the Mile
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery & Restaurant - Opening in Doral
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass Mills
- Bebitos - Jason Odio to open a modern version of a Cuban cafe
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - Opening a location, in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - Opening in downtown Miami
- Bunnie Cakes - Opening a location in downtown Doral
- Champion Burger - New burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chick-fil-A - Opening in downtown Miami
- Cilantro 27 - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Cote - Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse to open in Miami
- Cubanitos - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Descarga Brewing Company - Opening in North Miami
- The Doral Yard - Della Heiman's community, food, and drink hub opening in Doral
- Esplanade at Aventura - New dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - Fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity set to open in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - Opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - Opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef to open restaurant in Wynwood
- Icebox Cafe - Opening in Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale Beach
- Ironside Bakery - Fresh bread coming to Miami
- Joia Beach - Upscale alfresco dining and beach club on Watson Island
- La Esquita de Tony - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Lan Halo Halo Snack Shack - Halo halo coming to Miami
- Little Hen - Breakfast and high tea opening in Midtown Miami
- Los Chinos - Opening in Brickell City Centre
- Lost City Brewing Company - Coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Mr. & Mrs. Bun - Opening soon
- Mamey and Orno - Chef Niven Patel opening two concepts in Coral Gables
- The Market Milkshake Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- Marabú at Brickell City Centre - Opening in early 2020
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in downtown Miami
- Marlins Park Beer Garden - The baseball stadium will get a beer garden
- Nathan's Famous - Opening first Miami brick and mortar location.
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nanobrewery in Little Haiti
- Osteria Morini - Opening at the Kimpton Hotel Palomar
- Planta - Opening in West Palm Beach and Cocowalk.
- Pura Vida - Opening in West Palm Beach
- Red Rooster - Marcus Samuelsson opening outpost of his Harlem hit
- Sexy Fish - Opening in Brickell
- Shoma Bazaar - Food hall opening in Doral
- Sky Yard Rooftop + Bar - Opening at the Lincoln Eatery
- South Beach Brewing Company - Opening a taproom
- Sushi Garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Sweet Melody - Opening second location with baked goods
- Sweetgreen - Healthy chain opening Miami locations
- True Food Kitchen - Health-driven restaurant and bar opening at the Falls in fall 2020
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
- Yeasty Brews - New brewery celebrating the fermentation process
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!