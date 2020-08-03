July 2020 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Old Greg's Pizza pops up in the Design District.

Though Miami is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still restaurants that have managed to open during these trying times.

Some eateries, like Old Greg's Pizza and Red Sauce, are finding success with pop-ups and virtual eateries that specialize in takeout and delivery.

Others, like Leku at the Rubell Museum, are operating with limited hours at this time.

On a sad note, Ortanique on the Mile, a beloved Coral Gables institution, closed its doors after over two decades of service.

Listed below are establishments that have formally opened, that are planning to open, or have permanently closed. Restaurants that have reopened their dining rooms during the pandemic can be found here.

Days and hours of operation are subject to change. It's always best to call before you head out.

EXPAND Leku's outdoor patio Photo by Brigitte Schambon

Openings

Bud's Burgers at Eating House. 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables; order through postmates.com.

Bulla Gastrobar. 8870 SW 136th St. Ste. RR001; Miami; 786-988-5231; bullagastrobar.com.

Caja Caliente Food Truck. various locations; caja-caliente.com.

Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar. 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; 305-408-8386; chefadriannes.com.

Just Salad. Town Center Aventura, 18701 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; justsalad.com

La Giulietta at Miami Ironside. 7580 NE Fourth Ct., Miami; 305-531-5055; miamironside.com.

La Glace Miami. 256 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; 786-542-9115; instagram.com.

La Santa Taqueria. 201 NE 82nd St. Miami; 305-906-1149; lasantataqueria.com.

La Tiendita Taqueria. 218 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-351-7240; latienditataqueria.com.

Leku at the Rubell Museum. 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; lekumiami.com.

MK Takeaways. 12691 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; 954-358-2414; mktakeaways.com.

Motek Cafe. 36 NE First St., Ste. 132, Miami; 786-953-7689; motekcafe.com.

Old Greg's Pizza Pop-Up at Kaido.151 NE 41st St., Miami; oldgregspizza.com.

Over Under. 151 E. Flagler St., Miami; 786-247-9851; overundermiami.com.

Red Sauce. Delivery only through Uber Eats; mignonettemiami.com.



Chef Cindy Hutson and partner Delius Shirley Ortanique on the Mile

Closings



L'Edito Restaurant

Maya's Grill

Ortanique on the Mile

The Della Bowl is coming to the Doral Yard. Della Heiman

Coming Attractions