July 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

The dining scene is about to heat up as Miami Spice begins today. But many local restaurateurs have mixed opinions about debuting a concept during the city's slow season. On the one hand, it gives the staff time to perfect the front and the back of the house before the onslaught of high season. On the other hand, servers who rely on tips to supplement their income might suffer, and restaurant owners might find themselves treading water. For that reason, July is typically a slow month for openings.

As far as closings, the beloved Italian market Laurenzo's shuttered, though the produce market remains open.

Here are all of the notable openings and closings that happened in July:

Filet mignon churrasco Courtesy of OLA

Openings



Delicious Raw. 1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-452-7575; delraw.com.

Domaine Souviou. 5760 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-395-4060; domainesouviou.com.

Il Giardino at Mr. C Coconut Grove. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.

Laborejo. 7800 NW 25th St., #15, Doral; 786-391-1583; laborejorestaurant.com.

OLA at the Gates Hotel South Beach. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-9125; olamiami.com.

Planet 57. 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 102, South Miami; 305-661-5757; planet57restaurants.com.

Regina’s Grocery. 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; reginasgrocery.com.

Shake Shack at Mary Brickell Village. 901 S. Miami.Ave., Miami; 786- 292-5777; shakeshack.com.

Smoke'd at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.

Surf House at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; marriott.com.

EXPAND Ben Laurenzo and his store. Courtesy of David Laurenzo

Closings



Laurenzo's Italian Market

Pastrami Joint

EXPAND Chica's Lorena Garcia 50 Eggs

