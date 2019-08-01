 


4
Watermelon sushi by Laborejo.
Watermelon sushi by Laborejo.
Laborejo

July 2019 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | August 1, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

The dining scene is about to heat up as Miami Spice begins today. But many local restaurateurs have mixed opinions about debuting a concept during the city's slow season. On the one hand, it gives the staff time to perfect the front and the back of the house before the onslaught of high season. On the other hand, servers who rely on tips to supplement their income might suffer, and restaurant owners might find themselves treading water. For that reason, July is typically a slow month for openings.

As far as closings, the beloved Italian market Laurenzo's shuttered, though the produce market remains open.

Here are all of the notable openings and closings that happened in July:

Filet mignon churrasco
Filet mignon churrasco
Courtesy of OLA

Openings

  • Delicious Raw. 1828 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-452-7575; delraw.com.
  • Domaine Souviou. 5760 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-395-4060; domainesouviou.com.
  • Il Giardino at Mr. C Coconut Grove. 2988 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-800-6672; mrccoconutgrove.com.
  • Laborejo. 7800 NW 25th St., #15, Doral; 786-391-1583; laborejorestaurant.com.
  • OLA at the Gates Hotel South Beach. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-9125; olamiami.com.
  • Planet 57. 5701 Sunset Dr., Suite 102, South Miami; 305-661-5757; planet57restaurants.com.
  • Regina’s Grocery. 418 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; reginasgrocery.com.
  • Shake Shack at Mary Brickell Village. 901 S. Miami.Ave., Miami; 786- 292-5777; shakeshack.com.
  • Smoke'd at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com.
  • Surf House at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; marriott.com.
Ben Laurenzo and his store.
Ben Laurenzo and his store.
Courtesy of David Laurenzo

Closings

  • Laurenzo's Italian Market
  • Pastrami Joint
Chica's Lorena Garcia
Chica's Lorena Garcia
50 Eggs

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Amare - Italian in SoFi
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - opening in Doral
  • Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
  • Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in Downtown Doral
  • Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
  • El Bagel - opening permanent spot
  • Caja Caliente - opening in Coral Gables
  • The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
  • Casa D'Angelo - opening in Aventura
  • Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chica - Lorena Garcia bringing her Las Vegas restaurant to Miami.
  • Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
  • Coyo Taco - Opening in Coral Gables
  • Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
  • Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
  • Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
  • Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • Esotico - a tiki bar and restaurant by Graspa Group
  • G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
  • Grails Sports Bar - Cocktail Cartel opening a sneaker-themed sports bar in Wynwood
  • Gramps 2 - opening 2020
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
  • Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
  • Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
  • Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
  • La Sandwicherie - opening in Wynwood and North Beach
  • Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Macchialina - opening second location in Coral Gables
  • Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in Downtown Miami.
  • La Mesa - Opening August 8.
  • Milk Bar - pop-up coming to Miami
  • Morrofino - South Beach meets Barcelona
  • Nabati - Vegan ice cream in Wynwood
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
  • Orilla Bar & Grill - opening in Miami Beach
  • Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
  • Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
  • Pincho - Opening in Doral August 1
  • Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
  • Riverside - mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell.
  • Royal Castle - pop-up at Union Beer Store
  • Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach
  • Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
  • Sistrunk Market & Brewery - opening in Fort Lauderdale
  • Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
  • Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery - Opening in Miami Beach
  • Trader Joe's - coming to South Beach
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
  • Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations
  • Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

