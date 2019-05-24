Joshua Gripper's Sunday Brunch Offers Jerk Chicken and Waffles, Seafood Towers, and Cocktails

A new restaurant has taken the space left vacant by the demise of Andrew Carmellini's eight-year-old The Dutch last month.

The Restaurant at W South Beach (RWSB) debuted a day after the closing, with a menu created by chef Joshua Gripper and executive sous chef Mario Alegre. The duo has crafted a menu that offers traditional comfort food with Caribbean and Latin touches.

"We wanted to offer our own interpretation of timeless dishes as well as contemporary items that speak to our experience and what's happening in South Florida, pulling from influences from the Caribbean, South America, and New York," said Gripper, who served as the pastry chef for The Dutch from its inception and became the hotel's executive chef in September 2018. "Guests will get some of that cooking that is from the soul. Cooking that is familiar, satisfying, but also sophisticated."

The vintage, beach-house decor of the 200-seat restaurant so far has stayed the same and a new leisurely and filling version of the Sunday brunch that made the Dutch a community staple is served in the main dining room as well as at the Grove, the eatery's outdoor patio.

EXPAND French Toast. 52 Chefs

The menu features an Ocean shellfish tower with a dozen oysters, middle neck clams, prawn cocktail, hamachi tiradito, corvina ceviche, and tuna poke ($90); and appetizers like organic grains with coconut, sweet potato, and hot honey ($16); and tuna poke with Asian pear and scallion ($22).

Other highlights are jerk chicken and waffle with habanero syrup and pikliz ($24); lobster roll on a potato bun ($24), duck hash with sunny side eggs and red-eye gravy ($20), and a bone-in prime NY strip with dressed greens ($65). For pizza, there's a margherita with San Marzano tomatoes and mozzarella ($16) and a bianca with truffle and fresh herbs($19).

Gripper's roster of desserts includes a Cuban flan made with Florida citrus with blood orange sorbet; salted lime pie with vanilla passion sauce and coconut sorbet; and chocolate peanut crunch with vanilla chantilly, yuzu, and raspberry sorbet ($12 each).

The beverage program features wine and tropical-inspired cocktails like the Lemon Zest Expression with vodka, basil, and lemon ($15); the Coconut Getaway with Tromba tequila, Licor 43, coconut, lemon, and egg white; and the Seventeenth Century with Ford's gin, Luxardo cherry liqueur, orgeat and lemon ($17). Mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys, and micheladas cost $12 each, with a two-hour bottomless option for $25.

The Restaurant at W South Beach. 2201 Collins Avenue; Miami Beach; 305-938-3112; rwsbmiami.com. Open daily. Sunday brunch is served from noon to 4 p.m