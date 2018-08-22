Joe & the Juice Opens at Aventura Mall

Weeks after debuting inside downtown's
The popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept, which operates more than 200 locations around the world, is located on the first floor of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing — which includes neighboring restaurants such Pubbelly Sushi, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Le Pain Quotidien.
As with other Joe & the Juice storefronts, Aventura offers a menu of sweet and tangy juices, along with smoothies, coffee, and light bites inside a bright and open space.
The menu is nearly identical to other Joe & the Juice locations too. Find more than 30 juice and smoothie blends, as well as espressos, lattes, and iced coffees. Pair a drink with a tuna, avocado, and pesto sandwich or a chicken and tomato club. Pricing is low compared to other chains: A 12-ounce cup costs less than $7, and all sandwiches run less than $10 each.
Joe & the Juice in Sunny Isles will be located at 17700 Collins Ave. An exact opening date and operating hours are not yet available.
Founded in Copenhagen in 2002, the brand encourages an upbeat lifestyle while serving relatively healthy food and drinks in a modern and hip atmosphere with funky music. Service includes flashy performances in which juicers balance cups on their heads or toss utensils into the air for dramatic effect. Sometimes the juicers might even jump on top of the bar for an encore.
Joe & the Juice at Aventura Mall. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; joejuice.com. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
