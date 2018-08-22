Joe & the Juice Opens at Aventura Mall

Weeks after debuting inside downtown's MiamiCentral , Joe & the Juice has set up shop at Aventura Mall. This marks the chain's sixth location in Miami-Dade, with a seventh expected to open in Sunny Isles Beach.

The popular Denmark-based juice and coffee concept, which operates more than 200 locations around the world, is located on the first floor of the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing — which includes neighboring restaurants such Pubbelly Sushi, Blue Bottle Coffee, and Le Pain Quotidien.

As with other Joe & the Juice storefronts, Aventura offers a menu of sweet and tangy juices, along with smoothies, coffee, and light bites inside a bright and open space.