Jaguar Sun Hosts Bites and Wine for Reproductive Rights

July 13, 2022 8:00AM

Jaguar Sun will host a fundraiser to benefit reproductive rights.
Miami's favorite restaurants are banding together next week to help protect reproductive rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The event, a wine and appetizer party on Monday, July 18, will benefit Florida Access Network.

Culinary publicist Catalina Medellin and Niu Kitchen co-owner Karina Iglesias organized the event after discussing the decision that affects women across the U.S.

"Like the majority of women in this country, I’ve grown extremely concerned about the future," Iglesias tells New Times. I know I can rant about it on social media and protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade on the streets, but then I thought: Why don’t I use all this rage and energy to do something constructive by taking action in a way that could help women specifically being targeted by this nonsense?"

The two women enlisted the help of Jaguar Sun partner Will Thompson, asking him to host the fundraiser at his beloved restaurant/bar. Thompson immediately agreed. "We're lucky enough to have a venue that isn't open seven days a week, which made it a no-brainer when a group of hypertalented women in our industry came forward and asked if they could use it to throw a fundraiser for an incredibly important cause," Thompson says.

Offering his restaurant for this fundraiser is the least he could do, Thompson says. "Healthcare is a human right. I don't think we can throw a party and suddenly fix what's happening, but it would be insane to sit back and do nothing."

With a venue in place, they set out to ask some of Miami's finest restaurants and bars to help out by providing a cocktail, wine, or tapas. To their surprise, nearly 20 of their peers said yes:

  • Alchemy of the Spirit
  • B-Side
  • Boia De
  • DF Rosati
  • Florida Wine Company
  • Flour & Weirdoughs
  • Frice Cream
  • Golden Flowers
  • Itamae
  • Jaguar Sun
  • Kelley Fox Wines
  • Macchialina
  • Niu Wine
  • Niu Kitchen
  • Oori Bakeshop
  • Phuc Yea
  • Sidewalk Bottleshop
  • Tacotomia
  • Vinos Del Rey

Tickets will not be sold for this event. Instead, guests are asked to donate directly to Florida Access Network to help advocate for reproductive justice, fund abortion care, and provide logistical support to people experiencing barriers to access reproductive care in Florida (donate here).

A minimum donation of $60 is requested to attend. To access the event, show your donation receipt. Because Jaguar Sun is small, donations do not guarantee admittance to the fundraiser, so plan to arrive early.

Medellin says they opted for direct donations rather than ticket sales in order to emphasize that every penny goes to Florida Access Network. "We're going to be at the door and we're going to allow as many people as possible. It's going to be a standing situation, but that will allow people to get together, talk, eat some passed bites, and chat with the chefs," she says.

Iglesias says it promises to be a great party. "We're going to serve fabulous wines and delicious bites made by some of the greatest chefs in the city. And since it's happening at Jaguar Sun, you know the good vibes are guaranteed."

Bites and Wine for Reproductive RIghts. 5 to 9 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Jaguar Sun. 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Entry with receipt from donation to Florida Access Network ($60 minimum suggested).
