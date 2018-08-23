 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
J. Wakefield Brewing to Debut a Star Wars-Inspired Beer Garden
Courtesy of J. Wakefield Brewing

J. Wakefield Brewing to Debut a Star Wars-Inspired Beer Garden

Clarissa Buch | August 23, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

Just in time for Oktoberfest season, there's a new beer garden coming to Wynwood.

On September 29, J. Wakefield Brewing is expected to debut a 600-square-foot beer garden in front of its Wynwood taproom.

Related Stories

Defined by a steel divider and a steel planter, there will be bar tops and table-and-bench sets, all made from western red cedar. Each table will include a large burgundy umbrella with a lightsaber-style pole. The planter will also feature lightsaber-esque trellises.

“We're excited to provide a more comfortable outdoor space for our guests to enjoy our beers, especially during the cooler months ahead," community manager Alex Gutierrez says. "The new bar tops and tables will also give guests a place to enjoy food from the visiting food trucks that we host weekly and for special events.”

Designed and constructed by Brickell's Stardrive Industries, the space will fit about 50 people. The walls will be detachable, allowing the brewery to move the garden if the space is needed for an event.

As of now, the garden is slated to launch on Miami Madness Day, J. Wakefield's annual blowout celebrating the release of the brewery's famous Miami Madness, a mango, guava, passionfruit Berliner weisse.

Opened in January 2015, J. Wakefield has become the epicenter of Wynwood breweries. The taproom allows customers to sip beers — from Florida weisses and sours made with tropical fruits such as guava, dragon fruit, and papaya — inside a Star Wars-themed atmosphere.

J. Wakefield Brewing. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >