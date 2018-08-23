J. Wakefield Brewing to Debut a Star Wars-Inspired Beer Garden

Just in time for Oktoberfest season, there's a new beer garden coming to Wynwood.
On September 29, J. Wakefield Brewing is expected to debut a 600-square-foot beer garden in front of its Wynwood taproom.
Defined by a steel divider and a steel planter, there will be bar tops and table-and-bench sets, all made from western red cedar. Each table will include a large burgundy umbrella with a lightsaber-style pole. The planter will also feature lightsaber-
“We're excited to provide a more comfortable outdoor space for our guests to enjoy our beers, especially during the cooler months ahead," community manager Alex Gutierrez says. "The new bar tops and tables will also give guests a place to enjoy food from the visiting food trucks that we host weekly and for special events.”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Designed and constructed by Brickell's Stardrive Industries,
As of now, the garden is slated to launch on Miami Madness Day, J. Wakefield's annual blowout celebrating the release of the brewery's famous Miami Madness, a mango, guava, passionfruit Berliner
Opened in January 2015, J. Wakefield has become the epicenter of Wynwood breweries. The taproom allows customers to sip beers — from Florida
J. Wakefield Brewing. 120 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-254-7779; jwakefieldbrewing.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!