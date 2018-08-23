J. Wakefield Brewing to Debut a Star Wars-Inspired Beer Garden

Just in time for Oktoberfest season, there's a new beer garden coming to Wynwood.

On September 29, J. Wakefield Brewing is expected to debut a 600-square-foot beer garden in front of its Wynwood taproom.

Defined by a steel divider and a steel planter, there will be bar tops and table-and-bench sets, all made from western red cedar. Each table will include a large burgundy umbrella with a lightsaber-style pole. The planter will also feature lightsaber- esque trellises.