Ben Potts' Quarantine Punch Video Is the Ultimate in Stress Relief

Miami's culinary community has been bowed by the coronavirus, but it's far from broken. Every day, its members demonstrate they refuse to go down without a fight. With equal parts talent, ingenuity, and moxie, they're working to keep locals fed, to keep as many employees on the payroll as possible, and to show their appreciation and support for those on the frontlines.

In an effort to show our appreciation, New Times is reaching out to our friends in the hospitality industry and inviting them to engage in some fun self-promotion while sharing their less obvious talents.

Welcome to the New Times Isolation-Era Video Promo Challenge!

Got a bartender who does bar tricks? A chef who plays the violin? A kitchen crew that can strut its dance moves? (While maintaining a safe social distance, of course.)

Send us your best stuff, and we'll share it with our readers if our discerning staff finds the production and entertainment values to be up to snuff. Videos should not exceed three minutes in length and, in addition to amusing or otherwise impressing our jaded sensibilities, must explicitly promote your establishment in some form or fashion.

Kind of like a free ad — but it must be a creative one. And no ringers!

A lot of bartenders and chefs have been sharing recipe videos on social media amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Ben Potts' "Drinking by Yourself" series stands out for its ability to make you a better home bartender and lower your anxiety level.

The partner at Beaker & Gray and the Sylvester backgrounds his videos with lush instrumental music while his soothing voice guides viewers through drinks they can actually make at home. Part meditative, part instructional, they're a thoroughly therapeutic two minutes.

In the Quarantine Punch video he created for New Times, Potts explains how to customize the recipe to make use of ingredients you might have at home — all you have to do is remember the ratios: "Basically, the formula is just one part citrus juice, one part simple syrup, one part tea, and one to two parts spirits, depending on how boozy you want to go."

And each "part" can be any base quantity you choose, depending on how many drinks you want to make. Whether the increments are one ounce or one cup, you just have to stick with the ratio and your punch will turn out in perfect balance.

Of course, you mustn't forget to add still or sparkling water to taste and garnish with sprigs of mint or rosemary and fruit. After all, quarantine doesn't mean giving up fancy cocktails.

Potts says his Wynwood restaurant, Beaker & Gray, plans to open for takeout and delivery very soon.