International Rum Conference Debuts in Miami Next Month

This September, the International Rum Conference (IRC), previously named the Congreso del Ron - Madrid, will make its way to Miami. Taking place at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables September 25 through 28, the conference will present more than 300 rums from around the world.

Hosted in Spain for seven years, IRC is ready to take the United States, with Miami being the first new destination, in its quest to be closer to the world’s main rum-making territories. Expected in attendance will be 2,500 industry leaders, including distilled spirits industry management, hotel and restaurant experts, bartenders, and rum enthusiasts from various countries.

“After seven years of hosting the International Rum Conference in Spain, we are thrilled to announce that we are bringing this event to Miami for the first time," co-director Jorge Galbis says. “Our grand tasting event will provide attendees the chance to discover their new favorite rum, as well as learn cool facts about rum-making”

The conference will include a rum-tasting competition, industry enrichment seminars, and two days of grand tastings. Last year’s conference presented more than 380 rums, and this year it hopes to reach 400 or more.

September 25 through 26, a series of enrichment seminars will educate spirits distillers and other members of the rum industry. The seminars will discuss all aspects of the rum-production process. Those who are interested in attending the trade seminars can visit the website to book a spot.

For those who aren't members of the trade industry but want to participate in the rum-tasting action, September 27 through 28, the IRC grand tasting will be open to anyone looking to discover unique rums from around the world.

“We are extremely grateful and encouraged by the overwhelming support," Galbis says. "Presently, we have more than 52 exhibitors confirmed and only have a handful of spaces left. This demonstrates that the industry was hungry for high-level content, excellent learning opportunities, and networking in the gateway to the Americas."

International Rum Conference. Wednesday, September 25, through Saturday, September 28, at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-311-6903; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets to the grand tasting cost $75 per day or $125 for both days via internationalrumconference.com.