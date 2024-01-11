Fort Lauderdale’s Instagram-Worthy Rosé Festival Is Bigger Than Ever

Fort Lauderdale’s Instagram-worthy rosé festival is expected to be bigger than ever in 2024, which is why organizers had to move its location to a larger part of Fort Lauderdale Beach.
For its fourth consecutive year, Seaglass Rosé Experience will call the sands across from Bahia Mar its three-day home when the festival returns this month from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28. The festival features more than 30 rosé varietals from around the world.
Founder of Seaglass Carlos Suarez says he created the festival back in 2020 when there were only a few events being held on the beach, which is why he dreamed of doing something upscale, fun, and for a good cause. It looks like he succeeded. “This started as an idea five and a half years ago, and a lot of things led me to this idea...my love of Fort Lauderdale and love of the beach being right up there."
Pink Angels Memorial Foundation, a Hollywood-based nonprofit supporting families and patients battling breast cancer.
According to event director Michele Addison, the event has attracted upwards of 3,000 weekend attendees in recent years. This year, there are two night sessions (Friday and Saturday) and one day session (Sunday). Single-day general admission tickets are available for $150 and include unlimited food and beverage tasting. For $50 more, VIP admission includes early access by an hour, a designated VIP area with a bar, and exclusive bites. Weekend-long passes are available, too, starting at $360.
“The experience really starts as soon as you step foot on the sand,” says Addison. “You’re greeted with a rosé drink right there, Instagram-able moments are all around you, and you can hear the music bumping. It really does have a nice flow to it all.”
On the culinary front, confirmed restaurants and chefs include Chef Ricardo Flores of Carlos and Pepe’s, Chef Taek Lee of Takato, and Paula DaSilva of Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale.
Rounding out the vibe, a handful of bands and DJs will perform throughout the weekend, including Journey cover band Majesty of Rock and country crooner Gabriel Key.
And remember: It’s all-inclusive. So, how do you make the most of it?
“Just make sure you move your way through it all,” says Addison. “It will be well worth it.”
Rosé all day.
Seaglass Rosé Experience. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 26; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 27; and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 28, on Fort Lauderdale Beach across from the Bahia Mar, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; seaglassexperience.com. Tickets cost $150 and up.