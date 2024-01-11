 Instagram-Worthy Seaglass Rosé Festival Returns to Fort Lauderdale | Miami New Times
Fort Lauderdale’s Instagram-Worthy Rosé Festival Is Bigger Than Ever

Fort Lauderdale’s Seaglass Rosé Festival returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28, featuring more than 30 rosé varietals from around the world.
January 11, 2024
The Seaglass Rosé Experience celebrates all things rosé alongside a lineup of spirits, live music, and culinary pairings prepared by local chefs.
The Seaglass Rosé Experience celebrates all things rosé alongside a lineup of spirits, live music, and culinary pairings prepared by local chefs. Photo courtesy of Seaglass Rosé Experience
Fort Lauderdale’s Instagram-worthy rosé festival is expected to be bigger than ever in 2024, which is why organizers had to move its location to a larger part of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

For its fourth consecutive year, Seaglass Rosé Experience will call the sands across from Bahia Mar its three-day home when the festival returns this month from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28. The festival features more than 30 rosé varietals from around the world.

Founder of Seaglass Carlos Suarez says he created the festival back in 2020 when there were only a few events being held on the beach, which is why he dreamed of doing something upscale, fun, and for a good cause. It looks like he succeeded. “This started as an idea five and a half years ago, and a lot of things led me to this idea...my love of Fort Lauderdale and love of the beach being right up there."
click to enlarge Bottles of wine
Seaglass Rosé Experience returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach for its fourth year.
Photo courtesy of Seaglass Rosé Experience
Suarez was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 and is now cancer-free. Over the years, proceeds from the event have benefitted various cancer research and treatment organizations like AutoNation’s Drive Pink (DRVPNK). This year’s benefactor will be the Pink Angels Memorial Foundation, a Hollywood-based nonprofit supporting families and patients battling breast cancer.

According to event director Michele Addison, the event has attracted upwards of 3,000 weekend attendees in recent years. This year, there are two night sessions (Friday and Saturday) and one day session (Sunday). Single-day general admission tickets are available for $150 and include unlimited food and beverage tasting. For $50 more, VIP admission includes early access by an hour, a designated VIP area with a bar, and exclusive bites. Weekend-long passes are available, too, starting at $360.

“The experience really starts as soon as you step foot on the sand,” says Addison. “You’re greeted with a rosé drink right there, Instagram-able moments are all around you, and you can hear the music bumping. It really does have a nice flow to it all.”
click to enlarge A woman serving alcohol
Cheers to another Seaglass Rosé Festival weekend in Fort Lauderdale featuring more than 30 rosé varietals from around the world.
Courtesy SEAGLASS | A Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience
As for the rosé, more than 30 varietals will be available onsite with unique spins aplenty. Among them, count on rosé-infused cocktails from Tito’s, a Gulf Stream Distillery vodka and gin concoction, a rosé-inspired lager from Gulf Stream Brewing Company, and mocktail options.

On the culinary front, confirmed restaurants and chefs include Chef Ricardo Flores of Carlos and Pepe’s, Chef Taek Lee of Takato, and Paula DaSilva of Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale.

Rounding out the vibe, a handful of bands and DJs will perform throughout the weekend, including Journey cover band Majesty of Rock and country crooner Gabriel Key.

And remember: It’s all-inclusive. So, how do you make the most of it?

“Just make sure you move your way through it all,” says Addison. “It will be well worth it.”

Rosé all day.

Seaglass Rosé Experience. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 26; 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 27; and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 28, on Fort Lauderdale Beach across from the Bahia Mar, 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; seaglassexperience.com. Tickets cost $150 and up.
