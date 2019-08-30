Hurricane Dorian: Where to Get Water and Supplies in Miami

Are you worried that you won't find any hurricane supplies yet? Fret not, in addition to getting supplies at stores like Publix, Winn-Dixie, Whole Foods, and Aldi, local brewery and bars are stepping in to help people who are searching for potable water and ice. Here's an ever-growing list of places to stop by for necessities.

Business owners cand email New Times with their operating hours at cafe@miaminewtimes.com.



The Bar Coral Gables, Blackbird Ordinary, Mama Tried, Purdy Lounge, and Sweet Liberty

The owners of the hospitality group are giving out free ice before, during, and after the storm at all its bar locations throughout Miami-Dade.

Beat Culture Brewery

7250 NW 11th St., Miami

786-431-5413

beatculture.com



The brewery is offering free filtered water — bring your empty jugs. Crowlers are buy two, get a third free. Open through Sunday unless weather changes.

Concrete Beach Brewery

325 NW 24th St., Miami

305-796-2727

concretebeachbrewery.com



The brewery has canned of a pallet of filtered water; the limit is one case per person until supplies last. Customers can also fill up empty growler and jugs at the brewery's water stations.

Doris Italian Market

10020 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

954-499-0600

dorismarket.com



Open for business and hurricane supplies. The grocery is receiving multiple shipments of water and all locations have generators. All locations will remain open as long as its safe.

Invasive Species Brewing

726 NE Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale

invasivespeciesbrewing.com



The Fort Lauderdale brewery is filling up jugs with water.

J. Wakefield Brewing

120 NW 24th St., Miami

786-254-7779

jwakefieldbrewing.com



The Wynwood brewery is filling water bottles. In addition, the brewery will stay open until weather conditions deteriorate.

Nightlife Brewing Co.

588 NW Seventh St., Miami

786-787-2337

nightlifebrewingco.com



Open regular hours through the weekend. Offering free filtered water (bring your own containers).

Publix

Various locations

publix.com



Open usual hours until conditions worsen. Publix receiving backup shipments of supplies at most stores. Most locations equipped with generators so will reopen as soon as is safely possible. Look for updates at publix.com for specific openings and closings.

Whole Foods Market

Various locations

wholefoodsmarket.com



According to a spokesperson, the Florida locations are under normal operating hours but vary by location. Customers are advised to check for hours and updates concern Dorian at wholefoodsmarket.com.