Chef Henry Hané Will Open a Wynwood Restaurant and a Second B Bistro + Bakery

October 26, 2021 9:00AM

Ikura arepa at Jattö.
Ikura arepa at Jattö. Photo by Antonella Re
Chef Henry Hané of B Bistro + Bakery is set to open a new restaurant this fall. The chef has chosen Wynwood for Jattö, which will bring together flavors from Peru, Colombia, and Spain.

Set to debut by winter, Jattö is a play on the Peruvian term jato, meaning “home.” The new restaurant will occupy chef Brad Kilgore’s former 2,300-square-foot Alter space, which shuttered last year during the pandemic.

For Hané, who prior to opening B Bistro + Bakery manned the stoves at Giorgio Rapicavoli's Eating House and worked at Michelin-starred including Le Manoir Aux Quat Saisons in England, Jattö marks a return to fine dining.

“I’m classically trained in modern techniques and I’ve wanted to open a high-end, chef-driven eatery like this for years,” he says. “Brad Kilgore told me about the available space and it felt right to take over his lease and set up shop. Wynwood is a hub for local artists with a little bit of everything, and I want to add to that with a restaurant — a place where I can collaborate with friends and artisans.”

Hané has tapped Aleric Constantin as chef de cuisine. The duo has worked together for over a decade; here they'll devise a list of small dinner plates ranging from $12 to $22, along with shareable dishes priced between $65 and $85.

Rotating food and cocktail offerings will be prepared with meats and produce from Miami-based farms and purveyors, ensuring that repeat customers can find something new. Hané’s creations include dishes such as leek confit with cashews, which draws inspiration from the molecular gastronomy he learned from chef Paco Pérez at Michelin-starred Miramar in Llançà in Catalonia. On another dish, foie gras terrine will be served as dipping dots alongside apricot jelly and sweet riesling syrup.

"We will feature a mélange of flavors that will make sense together and showcase at least five vegetarian-forward dishes," the Peruvian-born chef promises. "They tend to take a back seat in Miami menus, but I love how vegetables are a canvas for a lot of unique flavor combinations."

Jattö’s will be outfitted in a rustic juxtaposition of dark wood, gold, and copper tones and accented with a bar decked in unfinished cement. During its opening month, the restaurant will be open for dinner service only.

Hané, who has a stake in Osaka in Brickell, is also working on a second, larger outpost of B Bistro + Bakery. The high-end bistro, which has been in operation in Brickell for the past six years, will offer its lunch menu of savory soups, salads, tartines, and sandwiches in an indoor/outdoor space across the street from Harry’s Pizzeria in Coconut Grove.

Jattö. 223 NW 23rd St, Miami; 305-281-8182; @jattomiami. Opening late fall 2021.
Juliana Accioly
Contact: Juliana Accioly

