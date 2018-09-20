Happy Place Donuts Expands Its Menu for Ocean Drive Location

Miami's appetite for doughnuts shows no sign of slowing. Happy Place Donuts has announced it will debut a second South Beach location.

The 800-square-foot shop will open on Ocean Drive in November. The opening marks the concept's foray into breakfast and lunch service in addition to doughnuts and other pastries.

“With the second location being on such a busy street, we wanted to provide more than just sweets," founder Charissa Davidovici says.