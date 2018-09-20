 


Happy Place Donuts Expands Its Menu for Ocean Drive Location
Courtesy of Happy Place Donuts

Happy Place Donuts Expands Its Menu for Ocean Drive Location

Clarissa Buch | September 20, 2018 | 9:56am
Miami's appetite for doughnuts shows no sign of slowing. Happy Place Donuts has announced it will debut a second South Beach location.

The 800-square-foot shop will open on Ocean Drive in November. The opening marks the concept's foray into breakfast and lunch service in addition to doughnuts and other pastries.

“With the second location being on such a busy street, we wanted to provide more than just sweets," founder Charissa Davidovici says.

Happy Place Donuts, whose flagship opened on Española Way this past spring, specializes in rich confections ($1.50 and up) such as hot dough balls, ice-cream sandwiches, guava and cheese pop tarts, and a lineup of more than a dozen doughnuts — rainbow brioche and edible galaxy glitter included.

On Ocean Drive, expect the same menu of sweets plus new breakfast and lunch items. Though the menu has not yet been released, a sneak peek reveals build-your-own açaí bowls; smoothies such as strawberry banana, mango, and a tropical blend of pineapple, banana, mango, and orange juice; ham and cheese arepas; and a selection of sandwiches such as cubanos, waffle BLTs, tuna salad on a croissant, and a glazed-doughnut breakfast sandwich.

In addition, the store will carry some of Happy Place's newest doughnut flavors, including pretzel leche, with dulce de leche glaze, crushed pretzel pieces, and a dark chocolate drizzle; red velvet, with cream cheese frosting, red velvet crumble, and chocolate sticks; and the disco doughnut, topped with bubblegum glaze and edible disco glitter and stars.

Similar to the Española Way flagship, the Ocean Drive outpost will feature floor-to-ceiling windows, classic back-and-white tile flooring, dark wood counters, and bright-red accents. There will be indoor bar seating and outdoor tables.

Happy Place Donuts. 1144 Ocean Dr., Suite 106A, Miami Beach; happyplacedonuts.com. Opening November 2018.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

