Food Organizations to Support on Give Miami Day 2021

Give Miami Day began in 2012 and is now an annual community-wide movement.
Since that first year, Give Miami Day has raised more than $80 million for more than 1,000 participating nonprofit organizations.
The one-day event, which runs through midnight tonight, Thursday, November 18, asks the public to log on to the Give Miami Day website to donate to a number of local charities.
Give Miami Day is hosted by the nonprofit Miami Foundation, as part of its mission to promote philanthropy throughout Greater Miami. The foundation and others will match many donations.
Participating nonprofits include those in varied categories such as environment, animals, arts and culture, faith-based, and community support.
Below, listed alphabetically, is a list of organizations that help to bring food and education to the people of Miami, along with a brief description of each.
(You can find a complete list of organizations participating in Give Miami Day here.)
305 Feeds
This organization helps feed the local Miami community, as well as hospitality workers in need.
Black Girls Cook
Black Girls Cook provides classes on culinary, entrepreneurial, and home gardening skills to girls living in underserved communities. The classes are free to participants.
Bridge to Hope
Bridge to Hope offers support in the way of food and other essentials.
Coconut Grove Crisis Food Pantry
The food pantry provides weekly groceries to those in need in the local community.
Common Threads
Common Threads is a national nonprofit that provides cooking and nutrition to children and families to encourage healthy eating habits.
Curley’s House of Style
Curley's House of Style serves very low-to-moderate income individuals and families by providing them with bulk food products, clothing, furniture, and health and nutrition information pertinent to their daily life challenges and food insecurities.
EatWell Exchange
The exchange provides nutrition education with a focus on culture to improve the health status of low-socioeconomic populations while increasing knowledge, access, and affordability of healthy foods
Feeding South Florida
Its mission is to end hunger in South Florida by providing immediate access to nutritious food, leading hunger and poverty advocacy efforts, and transforming lives through innovative programs and education.
Food Rescue U.S.
Through the use of app technology, the organization is committed to reducing American food insecurity, food waste, and the amount of decomposing food in landfills by directly transferring fresh, usable food that would have otherwise been thrown away from grocers, hotels, restaurants, and other food industry sources to shelters, soup kitchens, and food-insecure families throughout the United States. It launched in Miami-Dade County in 2018 and provides about 110,000 meals per month.
Good Samaritan Meals
Good Samaritan helps feed the underserved, vulnerable, and homeless populations through partnerships with local Miami restaurants, grocery stores, and bakeries.
Health in the Hood
Health in the Hood's goal is to connect low-income families with healthy, free, local food by transforming vacant land into vegetable gardens and teaching wellness workshops.
Joshua’s Heart
Joshua's Heart strives to eliminate hunger through access to healthy and nutritious foods, youth education, and community advocacy.
Slow Food Miami
Slow Food Miami is an all-volunteer organization that helps build organic school and community gardens across Miami-Dade County and helps educate people on better food choices.
Smoothies 4 Students
Smoothies 4 Students provides healthy foods to students living in underserved communities.
Urban Oasis Project
Urban Oasis Project makes healthy, fresh local food accessible throughout Miami by hosting farmers' markets and other programs.