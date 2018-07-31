 


Journalists Nicola Twilley and Cynthia Graber of Gastropod.
Journalists Nicola Twilley and Cynthia Graber of Gastropod.
Gastropod Explores the History and Science Behind Food at the Frost Museum

Clarissa Buch | July 31, 2018 | 8:00am
Are oysters an aphrodisiac? Is it possible to hack your taste buds? Miami, you're about to find out.

Journalists Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley are serving up a feast for the ears and eyes during an interactive performance of their award-winning science and food podcast, Gastropod.

"Most food podcasts focus on restaurants and cooking," Twilley says, "but our show is a deep dive into topics you probably had no idea about."

Wednesday, August 1, at the Frost Museum of Science, Graber and Twilley will host a hands-on version of their audio show with a slate of unique food-driven experiments and tastings, including finding ways to manipulate one's taste buds and exploring whether food can actually be an aphrodisiac.

"We structure the events like a three-course meal," Graber says. "We'll get into some fascinating history and do some myth-busting too."

In addition to aphrodisiacs and hacking taste, chocolate will be on the menu when the hosts interview South Florida's Ricardo Trillos of Cao Chocolates.

Graber, a longtime print and radio journalist, and Twilley, a contributing writer for the New Yorker, launched Gastropod in 2014. Every other week, the pair releases a new episode that explores the hidden history and surprising science behind a particular food- or farming-related topic, from aquaculture to ancient feasts, cutlery, chili peppers, and even music and Malbec.

Gastropod Live at the Frost. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $10 for nonmembers and $8 for members via tickets.frostscience.org.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

