Food and Liquor Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day in Miami 2022

It's Thanksgiving morning and you're ready to put the turkey in the oven when you realize you've forgotten the carrots... or butter... or the whole turkey! Or you realize that you forget to get a bottle of wine to bring to Aunt Mimi. What do you do?This year, Publix, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Target will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but there's still hope if you need to make last-minute purchases.You can count on the stores below if you need to purchase wine, dessert, or an entire dinner on Turkey Day.Most CVS stores are open regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, though the pharmacy might operate separately. Check ahead at cvs.com. All locations are open from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will offer fresh pies, wine, and other last-minute items for in-store shopping and takeout. Visit thefreshmarket.com for locations.Miami stores will be open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Delivery is available through Instacart. Check milamsmarkets.com for details.The grocery chain opens its stores on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit presidentesupermarkets.com for store locations.Using the Prime Now website or app, customers can peruse thousands of Whole Foods Market items — including produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples, and other locally sourced goods — place orders, and track delivery. The service will operate according to time slot availability on Thanksgiving Day.The South Pointe spirits shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. 500 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-1988Sedano’s Supermarkets will be open for business on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit sedanos.com for store locations.Sprouts Markets will open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from wine and fresh flowers to vegetables and pies. Visit sprouts.com for store locations.Miami stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Check totalwine.com for details.Most stores are open regular hours for last-minute shopping. Check walgreens.com for details.Need some wine, a bag of carrots, or an entire turkey dinner? Whole Foods Market is open on Thanksgiving Day, offering everything from pumpkin pie to fresh flowers for the table. The downtown Miami store is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and store hours vary on Thanksgiving day by location. Check the website for specific location information. 299 SE Third Ave., Miami; 305-995-0600 and other locations; wholefoodsmarket.com