FIU Architecture Students Reimagine Brickell's American Social

Brickell's American Social Bar & Kitchen is getting a face-lift.

After winning Red Bull's Revamp challenge, four architecture students at Florida International University — Maria Leon, Carolina Cardona, Mirtes Araujo, and Melissa Briceno — will remodel the popular establishment.

About a month ago, Red Bull, FIU, and American Social asked 28 students to reimagine the restaurant, put together a proposal, and pitch it to the owners.

The 28 students, enrolled in FIU's interior design program, were tasked with providing designs for a complete rework of the interior and exterior of the bar.

The students were split into four teams and, over a three-week period, challenged to experience the entire design process, beginning with a visit to the popular bar to reimagine the venue. The challenge concluded in presenting and pitching the plans to school faculty and restaurant personnel.

The winning design team's remodel will be unveiled at a party hosted by Red Bull after construction is complete. A January 2019 target date is set for completion of the remodel.

“This is the first time our students have participated in a project for an actual client so early in their studies,” says Katie Rothfield, a senior instructor in FIU's Interior Architecture Department. She says the project provided real-world experience to the students.

“It's an incredible opportunity for our students to merge design theory with practical application," Rothfield says. "There is nothing more exciting than seeing your designs come to life."

As for the four winning women, they're thrilled to be the new faces behind American Social's reboot. "We all clicked together and automatically bonded together on the design,” Cardona says. “It's such an amazing experience to see the final project come to life while still being a student."

American Social. 690 SW First Ct., Miami; 305-223-7004; americansocialbar.com.