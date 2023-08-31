Craft Spirits 'n Cocktails Fest Returns in October at New Venue

One of Miami's most popular and longtime events geared toward all things craft spirits celebrates a milestone this year.
The tenth edition of Craft Spirits 'n Cocktails — which brings together more than 100 liquor brands spanning Miami-made, domestic, and international — will return to South Florida on Friday, October 6.
"It's been such a great run for us to go from where we've started to where we are now," Frank Moreno, founder of the festival, tells New Times. "The Miami cocktail scene has changed quite a bit since 2013 when we started. Just look at the craft spirits, handcrafted cocktails, and whole litany of spirits that have enjoyed a resurgence since. When it comes to cocktails, Miami now punches a lot more than its weight."
At the core of the experience is an opportunity for attendees to learn about new spirits and concoctions directly from the brands. While the 2023 lineup is still being finalized, 2022 participants included names like Brugal rum, El Cristiano tequila, Fords gin, Russell's Reserve whiskey, and Una vodka.
Among the focal points for Craft Spirits' n Cocktails on this anniversary: the influx of new and local brands.
According to Moreno, several all-new Miami-based brands will make their festival debut, including Allapattah-bred J.F. Haden's, which has become much buzzed-about (literally) for its espresso liqueur.
Moreno also promises to showcase low- and no-alcohol cocktails at this year's event while focusing on trends, including cocktails made using nonstandard bases like vermouth, wine, and sake.
Also new this year is the festival's location. After a nine-year stint at the New Orleans-inspired, multilevel Cruz Building in Coconut Grove, Craft Spirits' n Cocktails is expanding to Coral Gables Country Club for its decade mile marker.
"We had a fantastic venue with the Cruz building, but we outgrew the space in some ways and wanted to move to a place that also lends itself to the cocktail culture," Moreno sums up. "We're excited to have a new home — and one that's all one level — that can welcome more people a chance to experience what Craft Spirits' n Cocktails is all about."
Tickets for the event are on sale at $100 each, granting attendees access to unlimited tastings and light bites from the likes of the Thorn cocktail bar and Chela's from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. VIP tickets are also available, priced at $125 per person, and include entry an hour earlier and a rolled cigar from Drew Estate.
Craft Spirits 'n Cocktails 2023. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, October 6, at Coral Gables Country Club, 997 N. Greenway Dr., Coral Gables; craftspiritsfest.com. Tickets are $80 to $126 via eventbrite.com.