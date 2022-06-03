National Doughnut Day, Free Pizza, Chihuahua Meet-and-Drink, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, celebrate National Donut Day with a special doughnut pop-up, take your chihuahua for a beer, try a slice of Pepsi-Roni pizza, and enjoy jazz on a romantic rooftop.
The Max'd Out Donuts/La Birra Bar Donut burger collab
Photo by Max Santiago
Max'd Out Donuts Pop-Up
Today is National Doughnut Day, and there's no better way to celebrate than by chowing down on some of Max Santiago's creations. The doughnut chef will host a pop-up at La Birra Bar, offering special doughnuts and three different doughnut burgers in collaboration with La Birra. Sweet treats include the "O.G." (a classic glazed), the "Choco-Taco," and an apple fritter. Noon to 3 p.m. at 14831 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-705-2143; maxdoutdonuts.com.
The Pepsi-Roni pizza
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Pepsi
Free Pepsi-Roni Pizza
Love pizza? Love Pepsi? How about a Pepsi-Roni pizza? That's right — the good people at Pepsi have collaborated with the Culinary Institute of America to create Pepsi-Roni, which is pepperoni infused with Pepsi Zero sugar (think candied bacon but with Pepsi and pepperoni). Today, Friday, you can grab a slice of the pizza for free all day during lunch at Groovy's Pizza in Miami. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2770 SW 27th AVe., Miami.
BYOC: Bring your own chihuahua.
Photo by Laine Doss
Chihuahua Meet and Drink at Miami Brewing Co.
Attention, all purse-pet people: If you and your chihuahua are into craft cerveza, your presence is requested at Miami Brewing Co.'s Chihuahua Meet and Drink on Saturday. It's BYOC (bring your own chihuahua) day at the brewery, featuring live music by DJ Nappy, drinks, and plenty of chihuahuas (other friendly breeds are welcome, of course). 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; miamibrewing.com.
Layla is now open inside the Kayak Miami Beach hotel.
Photo courtesy of Life House
Jazz Night at Layla
Up for some smooth jazz under the stars? Head to Layla in Miami Beach for an evening of music on the restaurant's rooftop, featuring live jazz. For drinks, seating is first-come, first-served. Dinner reservations for the restaurant's tasting menu ($54) can be made via OpenTable
. 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at 2216 Park Ave, Miami Beach; 844-463-1215; kayakmb.com/restaurant/layla.