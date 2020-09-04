Drag Brunch, Sullivan Street Bakery, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, Sullivan Street Bakery Miami hosts a wholesale bake sale with bread, pizza, and pastries, as well as fresh vegetables, juices, and coffee. Plus: R House's drag brunch returns and Broken Shaker launches a food and natural-wine night.
Raw Bar and Wine Night at Broken Shaker
This Friday, Broken Shaker will kick off the long weekend with Raw Bar and Wine Night, a new weekly event featuring food and drink pairings. Highlights include oysters, ceviche, local smoked fish dip, and crisp calamari, paired with four rotating natural-wine options. Seating will be limited in order to conform to social-distancing guidelines. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, September 4, at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; 786-476-7020; freehandhotels.com.
Sullivan Street Bakery Miami Bake Sale
Like all businesses that serve the restaurant industry, Sullivan Street Bakery Miami has had to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why they started hosting weekend bake sales at their Little Haiti wholesale bakery. This weekend, stop by for various baked goods, including different types of bread (focaccia, brioche, six-grain with honey, country wheat sourdough), pizza (pomodoro, onion, and bianca), and pastries (canotto, olive oil cake, gemmina cookies). Great Circle Coffee will be on-site serving hot coffee and cold brew, and 305 Squeezed will offer cold-pressed juices. Expect a produce tent offering farm-fresh vegetables, too!9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 5550 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-751-1144; sullivanstreetbakery.com.
La Terraza de La Trova
Café La Trova’s outdoor pop-up, La Terraza de La Trova, returns Saturday — this time with food from Sweet Liberty. In addition to a handful of signature Sweet Liberty dishes, expect a daiquiri truck and live music. All drink and food tickets can be purchased on-site for $10 each, and reservations are not necessary for attendance. Cigars and T-shirts will be available for purchase too.6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 5, at Cafe La Trova, 971 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com.
Oyster Brunch at Phuc Yea
As summer comes to an end, celebrate the last few days with an oyster brunch at Phuc Yea. Partake of $1 oysters paired with a lineup of refreshing cocktails. Then head outdoors to Phuc Yea's Lantern Garden to enjoy a few more drinks outside — socially distanced, of course.Sunday, September 6, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.
Drag Brunch Returns to R House
Wynwood restaurant R House's popular weekend drag brunch is back! Savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. Packages start at $45 and include one main dish and unlimited sides. You can opt for a boozier option for $65 per person, which adds bottomless mimosas, sweet white wine sangria, or mojitos. While you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. The show offers three seatings through the weekend: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.Saturdays and Sundays at R House; 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-020; rhousewynwood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65.
