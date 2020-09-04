Drag Brunch, Sullivan Street Bakery, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, Sullivan Street Bakery Miami hosts a wholesale bake sale with bread, pizza, and pastries, as well as fresh vegetables, juices, and coffee. Plus: R House's drag brunch returns and Broken Shaker launches a food and natural-wine night.

Broken Shaker Photo by Adrian Gaut

Raw Bar and Wine Night at Broken Shaker

This Friday, Broken Shaker will kick off the long weekend with Raw Bar and Wine Night, a new weekly event featuring food and drink pairings. Highlights include oysters, ceviche, local smoked fish dip, and crisp calamari, paired with four rotating natural-wine options. Seating will be limited in order to conform to social-distancing guidelines. Reservations can be made through OpenTable.

EXPAND Stop by Sullivan Street for a bake sale. Photo courtesy of Sullivan Street Bakery Miami

Sullivan Street Bakery Miami Bake Sale

Like all businesses that serve the restaurant industry, Sullivan Street Bakery Miami has had to get creative during the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why they started hosting weekend bake sales at their Little Haiti wholesale bakery. This weekend, stop by for various baked goods, including different types of bread (focaccia, brioche, six-grain with honey, country wheat sourdough), pizza (pomodoro, onion, and bianca), and pastries (canotto, olive oil cake, gemmina cookies). Great Circle Coffee will be on-site serving hot coffee and cold brew, and 305 Squeezed will offer cold-pressed juices. Expect a produce tent offering farm-fresh vegetables, too!

See more photos from Cafe La Trova here. Photo by Adam Delgiudice

La Terraza de La Trova

Café La Trova’s outdoor pop-up, La Terraza de La Trova, returns Saturday — this time with food from Sweet Liberty. In addition to a handful of signature Sweet Liberty dishes, expect a daiquiri truck and live music. All drink and food tickets can be purchased on-site for $10 each, and reservations are not necessary for attendance. Cigars and T-shirts will be available for purchase too.

Enjoy $1 oysters at Phuc Yea. Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Oyster Brunch at Phuc Yea

As summer comes to an end, celebrate the last few days with an oyster brunch at Phuc Yea. Partake of $1 oysters paired with a lineup of refreshing cocktails. Then head outdoors to Phuc Yea's Lantern Garden to enjoy a few more drinks outside — socially distanced, of course.

R House's drag brunch returns. Photo courtesy of R House

Drag Brunch Returns to R House

Wynwood restaurant R House's popular weekend drag brunch is back! Savor unlimited small plates brought to your table and continually replenished, as well as a choice of hearty entrées, including cinnamon French toast and truffled skirt steak and eggs. Packages start at $45 and include one main dish and unlimited sides. You can opt for a boozier option for $65 per person, which adds bottomless mimosas, sweet white wine sangria, or mojitos. While you dine, watch live drag performances every 15 minutes. The show offers three seatings through the weekend: 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays.