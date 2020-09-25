Carry-Out Cochon555, BOGO Key Lime Pie, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, celebrate National Quesadilla Day at Coyo Taco with quesadillas and draft margaritas, and National Key Lime Pie Day at Monty's with buy one, get one free key lime pie slices. Plus, take advantage of carry-out specials for Cochon555, stop by Bebito's for the last weekend of the My Cuban Spot pop-up, and enjoy an intimate meal at Macchialina.

The Lincoln Eatery Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

Art Exhibit at the Eatery

The Lincoln Eatery will host the first-ever “Art Exhibit at the Eatery,” showcasing work by photographer Ysabel Rossi, which will be for sale during the intimate exhibition. The venue will surround guests with culture and tradition as the works will be displayed at the Lincoln Eatery Food Hall, home to more than a dozen food and drink spots, including C-Food Shack, Le Petit Bistro, The Market Milkshake Bar, and Cilantro 27. Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 25, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. North, Miami Beach; eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Enjoy quesadillas and margaritas. Photo courtesy of Coyo Taco

National Quesadilla Day at Coyo Taco

In celebration of National Quesadilla Day, Coyo Taco will host a cheese-filled happy hour deal: From 4 to 7 p.m. today (Friday), anyone who purchases a quesadilla will receive a free draft margarita. This offer is available at all four of Coyo Taco's locations, including Wynwood, Brickell, Coral Gables, and Palm Beach. Various locations; coyo-taco.com.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli Photo courtesy of Eating House

Carry Out with Cochon555 and Eating House

Today (Friday), Eating House teams up with Cochon555 to offer a one-night-only, custom four-course menu with beer and wine. Highlights of the takeout meal: twice-cooked pork belly, tagliatelle al ragù, and limoncello tiramisu. Plus, take advantage of the chance to virtually cook with Eating House's Giorgio Rapicavoli via an intimate Zoom experience on Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. Brad Kilgore of Ember in Wynwood will offer a similar special on Sunday, September 27. Pickup is available between 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; cochon555.com.

EXPAND Bebito's is hosting a sandwich pop-up with New York City chef and Chopped alum Louie Estrada. Photo by Megan Burgin for Vanessa Menkes Communications

My Cuban Spot at Bebito's

Miami-native, New York City-based chef Louie Estrada took over Bebito's in Miami Beach with a pop-up version of his Brooklyn restaurant My Cuban Spot, and this weekend is the last chance to sample Estrada's creations as he closes out with his take on the Cuban sandwich — appropriately named El Cubano. The sandwich features layers of ham, Swiss, pork, pickles, and mustard on Cuban bread. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, at Bebito's, 1504 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-353-2829; bebitos.cafe.

EXPAND Photo courtesy of Monty's Raw Bar

BOGO Key Lime Pie at Monty's Raw Bar

Saturday is National Key Lime Pie Day, and Monty's Raw Bar in Coconut Grove is celebrating with buy one, get one key lime pie slices ($7). Using the same recipe for more than 25 years, the Key West-inspired pie is made fresh daily at Monty's. The pie special will be available from open until close. Saturday, September 26, at Monty's Raw Bar, 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-856-3992; montysrawbar.com.

EXPAND Bread service at Macchialina's Bestia. Photo by FujiFilmGirl

Bestia at Macchialina

Craving an intimate, one-of-a-kind dining experience? If you're in the mood for pasta, Bestia at Macchialina should make the top of your list. The Miami Beach restaurant is now open — for one party a night, meaning guests will have the entire restaurant to themselves. Available to parties of four to twelve, the Bestia family meal includes homemade bread service (naturally leavened focaccia, sourdough country loaf, and breadsticks with a brown butter tomato spread); a whole leg of slow-braised lamb glazed with honey Calabrian chilis and balsamic vinegar; daily rotating crudo; a whole, eight-pound snapper marinated with thyme and lemon, then roasted head-on and charred until crisp; and various desserts. Bestia pricing begins at $450. To reserve, email info@macchialina.com with "Bestia" in the subject line. Menu substitutions are not accommodated for Bestia. Make note: Guests can still make reservations to dine from Macchialina's regular menu at the restaurant's socially distanced backyard and patio, or order take-out or delivery. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.