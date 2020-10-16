Taste America, Stone Crabs, and Other Food Events This Weekend

This weekend, chef Niven Patel of Mamey will represent Miami in the James Beard Foundation and Capital One's Taste America virtual event. Plus, Esotico launches a tiki-themed Sunday brunch, and stone crab season launches at Joe's.

The Lincoln Eatery Photo courtesy of the Lincoln Eatery

Pizza Party to Benefit the Parkinson's Foundation

Tonight and tomorrow, Lincoln Eatery presents Pizza Party, an event hosted by chef and Instagrammer Kaleigh Ann, benefitting the Parkinson’s Foundation. Pizza’s will be prepared on the food hall’s garden terrace and sold in advance. The Parkinson’s Foundation, an organization dedicated to accelerating research to combat the disease and improving the lives of those affected by it, will receive 100% of all event proceeds. The event will also include live music performances by Big Brooklyn Red. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17 at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Lane N., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $25 and include one pizza pie at eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Chef Niven Patel opened Mamey in the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables. Photo courtesy of Mamey

Taste America Miami with Mamey

This Sunday, the James Beard Foundation and Capital One will host a virtual dinner series in 20 cities to celebrate local and independent dining. In Miami, chef Niven Patel of Mamey will represent the city, offering a three-course menu available for pick-up, paired with wine and whiskey-based cocktails. Highlights include wahoo ceviche with coconut leche de tigre, Ghee thali with smoked lamb korma, and key lime cheesecake flan. The meal will be available to pick up on the afternoon of Sunday, October 18 at Mamey Miami (1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables). Plus, each ticket grants access to cooking demos and a national broadcast featuring a line-up of James Beard Foundation friends, chefs, and special guests. Purchase tickets via members.jamesbeard.org.

Tiki cocktails for Sunday brunch. Photo courtesy of Esotico

Sunday Aloha Brunch at Esotico

Enjoy handcrafted cocktails, a delicious brunch menu, and a live rock 'n' roll band at the tropical-themed bar at Esotico's Sunday brunch. Menu highlights include the Hawaiian take on fried chicken and waffles with a yakiniku sauce and roasted scallions, and Spam fried rice with XO sauce, cantimpalo sausage, a sunny-side-up egg, and nori. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, at Esotico Miami, 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-800-8454; esoticomiami.com. Reservations are required.

EXPAND Stone crabs. Photo courtesy of Joe's Stone Crab

Stone Crab Season Begins at Joe's Stone Crab

Florida's stone crab season has finally kicked off at Joe's Stone Crab. Owner Stephen Sawitz has been busy getting Joe's ready for the big day and has made some small but significant changes. First and foremost, Joe’s has transformed its back parking lot into a 1,400-square-foot, 40-table backyard, complete with a new outdoor alleyway kitchen. This adds to the restaurant's capacity for outdoor seating and provides a second entrance to the restaurant. Other safety features include UV light in the HVAC system to disinfect the air as it circulates through and impact-proof windows throughout the restaurant that can be opened to circulate more fresh air. The biggest change may be the one to Joe's long-standing no-reservations policy: A limited number of reservations will be accepted nightly via the Resy app. 11 Washington Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-0365; joesstonecrab.com. Lunch Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Joe's Takeaway open for lunch Monday through Thursday.) Dinner Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday 5 to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m. (Cocktails start at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.)