Mother's Day 2021, Vaccines and Free Pizza, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Celebrate Mother's Day with brunch at a local restaurant. Plus, the owners of Phuc Yea are opening Arepitas Bar in Time Out Market Miami today (Friday). Pincho is behind an all-new quesadilla burger for National Burger Month, and Gramps will host a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination pop-up all weekend long, with a free pizza slice and a cocktail for anyone who gets the shot.

An assortment of creative arepas served at Arepitas Bar. Photo courtesy of Arepitas Bar

Arepitas Bar Opens at Time Out Market

Chef Cesar Zapata and Aniece Meinhold of Biscayne Boulevard’s beloved Phuc Yea and Pho Mo at Time Out Market are opening an "arepera" today (Friday) at Time Out. Arepitas Bar will serve up the quintessential Colombian staple dish in a variety of incarnations, both savory and sweet. The arepas themselves are scratch-made from a family recipe passed down from Zapata's grandmother. Variations include the "Buffalo" ($12) with buttermilk marinated fried chicken, sweet and tangy slaw, buffalo sauce, dill pickles, and blue cheese crumbles; the "Brooklyn" ($12) with smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers, and everything bagel spice; and "La Carnuda" ($14), with grilled steak, refried Colombian cargamanto (borlotti) beans, and tomato-onion salad. Opening Friday, May 7, at Time Out Market, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach; timeout.com/miami.

The quesadilla burger is available all month long at Pincho. Photo courtesy of Pincho

Quesadilla Burger at Pincho

May is National Burger Month, and Pincho is offering its limited-time quesadilla burger, available at all eight of its locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Priced at $10, the burger is served between two cheese quesadillas and features a one-third-pound beef patty topped with queso fresco, guacamole, pico de gallo, and crema. Available daily until the end of May at all Pincho restaurants (pincho.com/locations) and via Pincho's online ordering system and mobile app. Online orders can be placed at order.thanx.com/pincho.

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli invites you to experience his special 420 dinner menu. Photo courtesy of Eating House

Last Chance to Experience Eating House's 420 Day Menu

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has extended his special 420 day "stoner" menu until Saturday, May 8. Priced at $42.0 per person, the seven-course, family-style meal starts with the "Good Burger" (beef tartare sliders with shallot aioli and white cheddar); followed by "Little Nero's" pizza, made with local focaccia, pulled burrata, and San Marzano tomatoes. Next, guests will enjoy the "Krusty Crab," accompanied by Old Bay French fries and lemon and crab remoulade; a "Paddy's Pub" (Philly mac and cheese with truffles and braised short ribs); and "Los Pollos Hermanos," hot chicken tacos topped with chipotle and avocado crema. The meal ends with the "Max," cookies-and-cream panna cotta with Oreo meringue; and "Original Frozen Banana Stand," banana pancakes served with banana caramel and vanilla ice cream. Reserve your table online. 420 menu offered until Saturday, May 8, at 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524;eatinghousemiami.com.

Get a (Pfizer) shot and a shot and a slice of pizza at Gramps. Photo courtesy of Pizza Tropical

Pizza and Shots at Gramps

For years, people have been going to Gramps for a pizza and a shot. This weekend, Gramps will offer literally that: pizza and a shot. Only this time the shot is the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This weekend, Gramps will offer a first round of the Pfizer vaccine on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The vaccines are being distributed by Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade Fire Department in coordination with Noni Health. As an added incentive to get jabbed, a pizza slice and a cocktail is on Gramps for everyone who comes in and gets vaccinated. Everyone who gets their first shot at Gramps this weekend can get their second round of Pfizer May 22 and 23. Same jab, same pizza and cocktail, by the way. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9, at 176 NW 24th St, Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Pre-registration is not necessary.

A "Colors of the Garden" salad is part of Fiola's Mother's Day brunch. Photo courtesy of Fiola

Mother's Day Brunch in Miami

Brunch is always a good idea. From sushi feasts and a spread of Italian treats to bottomless experiences, we've rounded up the best special midday meals in town to help you treat Mom to a delectable meal and cocktails, including Ariete, Zuma, and Fiola. Check out an alphabetical list of the best Mother’s Day brunches in Miami — and make Mom feel extra-special.