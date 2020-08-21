 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Try the Salty's brand-new banana split doughnut.
Photo courtesy of the Salty

Banana Split Doughnut, Pincho Plates, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | August 21, 2020 | 8:00am
This weekend, try the Salty's limited-edition banana split doughnut and celebrate Veza Sur's three-year anniversary with beer cases. Plus, design your own meal at Pincho and enjoy Sunday brunch at Sala'o in Little Havana.

Snag 24-beer cases this weekend.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Celebrate Three Years of Veza Sur


Veza Sur’s three-year anniversary kicked off this past week. Now through the weekend, Veza Sur will offer 24-beer cases of select brews for $25, while supplies last, to commemorate the milestone.

55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

The banana split doughnut is only available this weekend.
Photo courtesy of the Salty

Veronica's Banana Split at the Salty


The Salty's first-ever Project Donut competition has come to a close. Now, the winning doughnut is available for purchase through the weekend. "Veronica's Banana Split" features 24-hour brioche dough encrusted in a dark chocolate bottom and then filled with fresh banana slices and vanilla custard with a melted ice cream glaze. Each doughnut is also topped with strawberry slices, whipped cream, hot fudge drizzle, and sprinkles.

Available through Sunday, August 23, at the Salty, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; and 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; 786-409-4714; saltydonut.com.
Try Pincho's newest offering: customizable entrées.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Pincho

Pincho Plates at Pincho


Pincho customers can now take advantage of the homegrown chain's newest offering — customizable entrées. Here's how it works: Next time you visit a location, choose a base (chicken, steak, or shrimp kebab, vaca frita, or roasted veggies), followed by two side dishes (white or brown rice with beans, slaw, classic fries, tostones, veggies, or salad). Consider upgrading your plate with fried cheese, Cajun fries, sweet potato tots, or mac and cheese. Finally, select one of Pincho's sauces, including cilantro, chipotle aioli, or aji aioli.

Available at all Pincho locations; pincho.com.
Spend Sunday at Sala'o.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Sala'o

Sundays at Sala'o


Sala'o Cuban Restaurant & Bar in Little Havana has launched a new Sunday brunch. Highlights include Cuban-style eggs Benedict; Cuban sliders with pork masita confit, jam, and cheese; bocadito de pork belly featuring smoked pork belly, pickle mix, and spicy paprika aioli; and chicken and torrejas. Add the Sala’o bloody mary to your meal, made with vodka, spicy salt, honey-glazed pork belly, and rosemary and celery foam. Plus, a 15 percent discount will be applied to all bottles of rosé and sparkling wine (excluding Dom Perignon).

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, at Sala’o, 1642 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-642-8989; salaorestaurant.com.
Buy two, get one free cookies at Fireman Derek's through the month of August.
Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's/Brustman Carrino

Buy Two Cookies, Get One Free at Fireman Derek's


You know Fireman Derek's for pie, but the Miami-born bakeshop offers a varied line-up of indulgent cookies too. Right now, Fireman Derek’s is offering a “Buy Two Cookies, Get One Free” deal throughout the month of August. Priced at $3.50 per cookie, choose a trio of classic flavors, including any combination of chocolate chip, white chocolate guava, and sugar with sprinkles.

Available at Fireman Derek’s Wynwood, 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; and Fireman Derek’s Coconut Grove, 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-502-2396; firemandereks.com.
 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

