Best of Miami® 2022: Five Restaurant Winners to Get Your Drink On

June 24, 2022 9:00AM

A cocktail from Tipsy Flamingo Photo courtesy of Tipsy Flamingo
In Miami, imbibing has become our unofficial pastime.

Doesn't matter if it's five o' clock — Miamians feel completely comfortable at any hour, be it day drinking, partaking in multiple weekday happy hours, or downing cocktails into the wee hours of the morning. And then they start all over again come mid-morning each weekend when the city's brunches take center stage.

Of course, there's good reason we've gotten good at being three sheets to the wind: the Magic City has some of the best options when it comes to alcoholic beverage options.

For example, we've taken ownership of tropical drinks. One could argue one of the nation's most infamous cocktail bars was born in our own backyard. Our craft beer scene is steadily growing each year. And the state distillery trail has made its way into Miami, where numerous options abound from vodka, rum, and gin to liqueurs and brandy.

Ready to whet your whistle? Below are New Times' top picks for the best spots to grab our favorite adult beverages.
Get your bloody mary in a cute branded can at Greenstreet Cafe.
Photo courtesy of Greenstreet Cafe

Best Bloody Mary

Greenstreet Cafe
3468 Main Hwy, Miami
305-444-0244
greenstreetcafe.net
Few drinks are as classic, quirky, and recognizable as the bloody mary. In fact, half the fun is in the bloody presentation. At Greenstreet Cafe in Coconut Grove, you're guaranteed not only a deliciously crafted drink but a fierce presentation fit for the 'Gram. The bloody mary is served in one of Greenstreet's trademark soup cans, spice-rimmed, towering out of which is a full stalk of celery and a bamboo toothpick skewering a chunk of cheese, a cherry tomato, and an olive. Whether you're in search of the perfect hangover cure or a cocktail to precede your omelet, Greenstreet is sure to deliver.
Tipsy Flamingo's got your cocktails right here.
Photo courtesy of Tipsy Flamingo

Best Cocktails

Tipsy Flamingo
40 NE First Ave ., Miami
305-713-7839
tipsyflamingomiami.com
When a purely Miami cocktail bar comes along — one without any lame gimmicks — we take note. That's what happened with Tipsy Flamingo, which recently landed downtown. The space combines the fun atmosphere of a bar with the trendy and intimate feel of a lounge. Dripping in tropical ambiance and illuminated by a rainbow of pastel-hued neon, it's the intimate venue that co-owner Juan Marcos Rancano says was missing in the city's cocktail scene. Here, the drinks stand as a liquid ode to Miami, each designed to showcase its many sides, from the "Downtown Mentirita" (the TF's version of the classic Cuba Libre) to the popular "My English Is Not Very Good Looking" (the most Miami of drinks created to taste like a pastelito de guayaba in a glass). Go during the daily happy hour from 5 till 9 p.m. or the monthly "No Flocks Given" party, when you can sip specially priced cocktails and dance to funk, hip-hop, and reggaeton.
The margaritas at Tequiztlan are top notch.
Photo courtesy of Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Best Margarita

Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
1884 Bay Rd., Miami Beach
305-397-8442
tequiztlan.com
Who doesn't love a well-made margarita? If you want the best one, though, head to Tequiztlan Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar, the restaurant from Miami Beach's venerable Ortiz family (El Rancho Grande), which serves a variety of unique signature margaritas you won't find anywhere else, such as the "Flaca From Oaxaca," made with mezcal verde, and the "Hija de la Guayaba," with Herradura silver tequila, guava, and jalapeños. If straight-up tequilas and mezcals are your thing but margs aren't, try one of Tequiztlan's flights. (Pro tip: They don't stay on the food menu, either.) Sign up for their mailing list to keep abreast of private tastings, which are bound to return in force when we finally crawl out from under this pandemic.
The martini game is strong at Cote.
Photo by Laine Doss

Best Martini

Cote
3900 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-434-4668
cotemiami.com
Never mind that he's a fictional character invented by novelist Ian Fleming. James Bond is the coolest person who ever lived. The British 007 agent is famously known for his ability to neutralize supervillains, drive gorgeous cars, win at casino tables, and bed beautiful women (many of whom also seek to kill him) — all while not wrinkling his tuxedo. Bond is also known for his love of martinis — you'll never see this most interesting man in the world cradling a Dos Equis in his flawlessly manicured hand. Not just any martini, however. In the first Bond novel, Casino Royale, Fleming has Bond ordering a "Vesper," named after femme fatale Vesper Lynd (for whom — spoiler alert — things end badly). While most martini drinkers are either Team Gin or Team Vodka, the "Vesper" is a blend of both, with a hint of Lillet and a twist of lemon as a garnish. The real-life combination of the alcohol with the touch of sweetness and a citrus kiss makes for a perfectly nuanced cocktail. Find a proper version at Cote in the Design District — a place 007 would surely dine if his hazardous work transported him to 2022 Miami.
Get your brunch on with an R House mojito instead of mimosas.
Photo courtesy of R House

Best Mojito

R House
2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
The famed rum-and-fresh-mint cocktail known as the mojito is served at many locations in and around Miami, and many a bartender muddles up a dandy one. But this year we're giving the nod to R House Wynwood, whose "Mojito Coqueto" offers a tropically tweaked take on the Cuban classic with the addition of coconut water and coconut flakes. Throughout the week, R House is a lovely spot for brunch. Weekends bring the stunning and uber-popular Drag Brunch — if you're aiming for that slot, be sure to reserve a table ahead of time.
