August 2019 Restaurant Openings and Closings

August saw the opening of some highly anticipated yet completely different establishments.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier opened in the Design District, and Trader Joe's finally made its Miami Beach debut.

No significant restaurants closed this month, possibly due to the financial boost Miami Spice gives the culinary industry during August and September.

Openings



Amare. 1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 33139; 786-598-8622; amareristorante.com.



Coyo Taco. 126 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; coyotaco.com.



Cracked by Chef Adrianne. 7400 SW 57 Ct., South Miami; 305-665-5820; igotcracked.com.



Esotico Miami. 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-800-8454; esoticomiami.com.



L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon. 151 NE 41 St., Miami; 305-402-9070; latelier-miami.com.



Le Jardinier. 151 NE 41 St., Miami; lejardinier-miami.com.



Pincho. 9690 NW 41 St., Doral; pincho.com.



Trader Joe's. 1683 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-4951; traderjoes.com.





No significant restaurant closings.

Coming Attractions

