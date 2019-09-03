 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Having fun at Trader Joe's
Having fun at Trader Joe's
Daniella Mia

August 2019 Restaurant Openings and Closings

Laine Doss | September 3, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

August saw the opening of some highly anticipated yet completely different establishments.

L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier opened in the Design District, and Trader Joe's finally made its Miami Beach debut.

No significant restaurants closed this month, possibly due to the financial boost Miami Spice gives the culinary industry during August and September.

Watermelon salad
Watermelon salad
Le Jardinier

Openings


No significant restaurant closings.

Chica's Lorena GarciaEXPAND
Chica's Lorena Garcia
50 Eggs

Coming Attractions

  • Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
  • Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
  • Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - opening in Doral
  • Batch the Cookie Company - Max Santiago opening a cookie shop
  • The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass
  • Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
  • Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
  • Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
  • Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
  • Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
  • Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in Downtown Doral
  • Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
  • El Bagel - opening permanent spot
  • The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
  • Casa D'Angelo - opening in Aventura
  • Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
  • Chica - Lorena Garcia bringing her Las Vegas restaurant to Miami
  • Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
  • Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
  • Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
  • Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
  • Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
  • G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
  • Grails Sports Bar - Cocktail Cartel opening a sneaker-themed sports bar in Wynwood
  • Gramps 2 - opening 2020
  • Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
  • Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
  • Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
  • Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
  • Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
  • La Sandwicherie - opening in Wynwood and North Beach
  • Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
  • The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
  • Macchialina - opening second location in Coral Gables
  • Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
  • Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in Downtown Miami
  • La Mesa - Opening August 8
  • M'Italia - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth to open Italian concept
  • Morrofino - South Beach meets Barcelona
  • Nabati - Vegan ice cream in Wynwood
  • Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
  • Orilla Bar & Grill - opening in Miami Beach
  • Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
  • Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
  • Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
  • Riverside - mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
  • Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach
  • Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
  • Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
  • Sushi garage - Opening in CocoWalk
  • Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery - Opening in Miami Beach
  • Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
  • Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
  • Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
  • Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations Y
  • Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >