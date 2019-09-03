August 2019 Restaurant Openings and Closings

August saw the opening of some highly anticipated yet completely different establishments.
L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier opened in the Design District, and Trader Joe's finally made its Miami Beach debut.
No significant restaurants closed this month, possibly due to the financial boost Miami Spice gives the culinary industry during August and September.
Openings
- Amare. 1 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 33139; 786-598-8622; amareristorante.com.
- Coyo Taco. 126 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; coyotaco.com.
- Cracked by Chef Adrianne. 7400 SW 57 Ct., South Miami; 305-665-5820; igotcracked.com.
- Esotico Miami. 1600 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-800-8454; esoticomiami.com.
- L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon. 151 NE 41 St., Miami; 305-402-9070; latelier-miami.com.
- Le Jardinier. 151 NE 41 St., Miami; lejardinier-miami.com.
- Pincho. 9690 NW 41 St., Doral; pincho.com.
- Trader Joe's. 1683 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-4951; traderjoes.com.
No significant restaurant closings.
Coming Attractions
- Afishionado - Jeremy Ford to open seafood eatery
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Bachour Bakery and Restaurant - opening in Doral
- Batch the Cookie Company - Max Santiago opening a cookie shop
- The Baked Bear - Coming to Wynwood and Sawgrass
- Balloo: Modern Home Cooking - opening in downtown Miami
- Biscayne Bay Brewing - opening a second location in downtown Miami
- Bonci - Roman-style pizza to open at Cube Wynwood
- Botanico Gin - Opening in CocoWalk
- Brasamasa - opening in downtown Miami
- Bulla Gastrobar - slated to open at the Falls in the fourth quarter of 2019
- Bunnie Cakes - opening a location in Downtown Doral
- Burger Beast Burger Joint inside Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken - Burger Beast set to open a burger joint
- El Bagel - opening permanent spot
- The Cat's Meow Cafe - cat café coming to MiMo
- Casa D'Angelo - opening in Aventura
- Champion Burger - a new burger concept from the Coyo Taco people
- Chica - Lorena Garcia bringing her Las Vegas restaurant to Miami
- Chicken Guy! - Guy Fieri opening a chicken tender shop at Aventura Mall
- Dalia at the Celino South Beach Hotel - opening in South Beach
- Descarga Brewing Company - opening in North Miami
- Erba - Niven Patel opening an Italian concept
- Esplanade at Aventura - new dining and shopping complex in Aventura with Jarana and more
- G.L.O.W. - a fro-yo shop that donates all proceeds to charity opening in Wynwood
- Grails Sports Bar - Cocktail Cartel opening a sneaker-themed sports bar in Wynwood
- Gramps 2 - opening 2020
- Gramps by the Sea - opening 2021
- Hiyakawa - Wabi Sabi chef opening Wynwood restaurant
- Icebox Cafe - opening at Aventura ParkSquare, the Falls, and Hallandale
- Ichimi Ramen - coming to Midtown Miami
- Ironside Bakery - fresh bread coming to Miami
- La Sandwicherie - opening in Wynwood and North Beach
- Lost City Brewing Company - coming to North Miami
- The Loyal - New York brasserie coming to Miami
- Macchialina - opening second location in Coral Gables
- Marabu at Brickell City Centre - opening in early 2019
- Margot - Bar Lab opening a wine bar in Downtown Miami
- La Mesa - Opening August 8
- M'Italia - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth to open Italian concept
- Morrofino - South Beach meets Barcelona
- Nabati - Vegan ice cream in Wynwood
- Off Site - Steve Santana (Taquiza) and Adam Darnell (Boxelder) opening a nano-brewery in Little Haiti
- Orilla Bar & Grill - opening in Miami Beach
- Osaka - Nikkei restaurant coming to Miami
- Papi Steak - David Grutman opening in SoFi
- Punch Bowl Social - opening in Wynwood
- Riverside - mixed-use facility and brewhouse in Brickell
- Seawell Fish & Oyster - opening at Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach
- Shuckers - opening a location in South Beach
- Spanglish - opening in Wynwood
- Sushi garage - Opening in CocoWalk
- Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery - Opening in Miami Beach
- Uchi - Texas sushi coming to Miami
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Unseen Creatures - brewery opening soon
- Whole Foods Market - proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour and new Fort Lauderdale locations Y
- Yeasty Brews - new brewery celebrating the fermentation process
