Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Martini Nights, Messi-est Happy Hour, and Donut 4 Change

This week's Miami food and drink events include complimentary baos for national bao day at Hutong, limited specialty burgers at Arkadia Grill, martini nights at Quinto, a cocktail class with Bacardi Ocho rum at Copper 29 Bar, the Messi-est happy hour at R House, and Donut 4 Change at Mojo Donuts.
Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Bao from Hutong
Hutong photo
National Bao Day at Hutong
To celebrate national bao day this week, Hutong will hand out 100 complimentary bao buns outside the restaurant on a first-come, first-served basis with no purchase necessary. For those who want to explore different flavors, Hutong will offer $20 per person bao towers for sampling with various options, including mushroom, roasted pork, and pan-seared ginger lobster bao. 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 22, while bao supplies last outside, and sampling tower available all day; 600 Brickell Avenue, Miami; hutong-miami.com.
click to enlarge
Fanafucci Burger from Arkadia Grill
Fontainebleau Miami Beach photo
Limited Specialty Burgers
Arkadia Grill at the Fontainebleau offers two specialty burgers for one day only. Guests can try the "Fannafuci" burger ($32) topped with housemade ricotta, pancetta, provolone cheese, and pickled celery relish, or go all-in with the $100 "Surf and Turf" burger, a Wagyu patty topped with lobster chorizo, black truffle brioche, osetra caviar, and black truffle aioli. Part of the proceeds will go toward No Kid Hungry
. Thursday, August 24, at 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fontainebleau.com.
click to enlarge
Lychee Blossom martini from Quinto
Quinto Miami photo
Martini Nights at Quinto
If martinis are your drink of choice, Quinto is launching the perfect night to enjoy them. Every Thursday, guests can explore a special $10 martini menu featuring classics like the cosmopolitan alongside signature curations like a lychee blossom or coconut espresso martini. Mixologists can also bring your creation to life with the create-your-own offer that allows you to craft the spirit, style, and garnish to your taste. 6 p.m. to close, Thursdays, at 788 Brickell Plz., Miami; easthotels.com.
click to enlarge
There's a new cocktail class at Copper 29 Bar.
The Louis Collection photo
Cocktail Class with Bacardi Ocho Rum
Copper 29 Bar is offering a once-a-month cocktail class, and August heralds the bar's partnership with Havana Club Rum by Bacardi. Guests will learn how to make two cocktails with Bacardi Ocho rum while tasting a selection of bites from the Copper 29 kitchen team to pair with the cocktail's flavor profile. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Messi's mural in Wynwood is the background to enjoy the Messi-est happy hour.
R House photo
Messi-est Happy Hour at R House
R House's backyard patio offers a front-row seat to Messi's Miami welcome mural, and now guests can enjoy a Messi-inspired happy hour along with the view. The menu features the "Mila-Messi," a chimichurri chicken Milanesa sandwich, and Argentinian brews like the "GOAT 10" by Prison Pals Brewing. In honor of Messi's Inter Miami pink jersey, guests can also get half-priced pink specialty cocktails. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; rhousewynwood.com.
click to enlarge
Assortment of doughnuts from Mojo Donuts
Mojo Donuts photo
"Donut 4 Change" at Mojo Donuts
Mojo Donut recently launched a special menu celebrating August's national nonprofit day and has since extended the "Donut 4 Change" promotion through September. Proceeds from sales of the specialty donut lineup will go toward the Ryan Seacrest Foundation
. The donuts are a fusion with the new Snax-Sational Popcorn flavors, including the "Cookie Pop" with Oreo and Nutter Butter; "Candy Pop" featuring Sour Patch Kids, Snickers, and M&Ms; and the "Cereal Pop" with Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles. Through September 30, at all locations; mojodonuts.com.