Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Martini Nights, Messi-est Happy Hour, and Donut 4 Change

This week's Miami food and drink events include complimentary baos for national bao day at Hutong, limited specialty burgers at Arkadia Grill, martini nights at Quinto, a cocktail class with Bacardi Ocho rum at Copper 29 Bar, the Messi-est happy hour at R House, and Donut 4 Change at Mojo Donuts.To celebrate national bao day this week, Hutong will hand out 100 complimentary bao buns outside the restaurant on a first-come, first-served basis with no purchase necessary. For those who want to explore different flavors, Hutong will offer $20 per person bao towers for sampling with various options, including mushroom, roasted pork, and pan-seared ginger lobster bao.Arkadia Grill at the Fontainebleau offers two specialty burgers for one day only. Guests can try the "Fannafuci" burger ($32) topped with housemade ricotta, pancetta, provolone cheese, and pickled celery relish, or go all-in with the $100 "Surf and Turf" burger, a Wagyu patty topped with lobster chorizo, black truffle brioche, osetra caviar, and black truffle aioli. Part of the proceeds will go toward No Kid Hungry If martinis are your drink of choice, Quinto is launching the perfect night to enjoy them. Every Thursday, guests can explore a special $10 martini menu featuring classics like the cosmopolitan alongside signature curations like a lychee blossom or coconut espresso martini. Mixologists can also bring your creation to life with the create-your-own offer that allows you to craft the spirit, style, and garnish to your taste.Copper 29 Bar is offering a once-a-month cocktail class, and August heralds the bar's partnership with Havana Club Rum by Bacardi. Guests will learn how to make two cocktails with Bacardi Ocho rum while tasting a selection of bites from the Copper 29 kitchen team to pair with the cocktail's flavor profile.R House's backyard patio offers a front-row seat to Messi's Miami welcome mural, and now guests can enjoy a Messi-inspired happy hour along with the view. The menu features the "Mila-Messi," a chimichurri chicken Milanesa sandwich, and Argentinian brews like the "GOAT 10" by Prison Pals Brewing. In honor of Messi's Inter Miami pink jersey, guests can also get half-priced pink specialty cocktails.Mojo Donut recently launched a special menu celebrating August's national nonprofit day and has since extended the "Donut 4 Change" promotion through September. Proceeds from sales of the specialty donut lineup will go toward the Ryan Seacrest Foundation . The donuts are a fusion with the new Snax-Sational Popcorn flavors, including the "Cookie Pop" with Oreo and Nutter Butter; "Candy Pop" featuring Sour Patch Kids, Snickers, and M&Ms; and the "Cereal Pop" with Cocoa Pebbles and Fruity Pebbles.