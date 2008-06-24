Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!

The 2nd annual Reggae Jam - Meeting of the Legends, music festival will take place on Sunday, December 29 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ronald L. Book Athletic Stadium on the FIU North Campus. The family friendly event will showcase some of the most influential reggae artists and rising stars including Inner Circle, Steel Pulse, Mykal Rose, Skip Marley, Amara LaNegra, Jahfe, Redlyte, Spred The Dub and The Resolvers.

Headlined by Grammy award winning reggae band Steel Pulse, who formed over 45 years ago in Birmingham, England. Steel Pulse was the first non-Jamaican band to receive a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Also headlining is Grammy award winning reggae band Inner Circle, world renowned for the "Bad Boys" movie theme song. Inner Circle founders and brothers Roger and Ian Lewis were recently awarded the Order of Distinction in this year's National Honours and Awards in Jamaica. The bands is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and are a token of love and longevity within the industry. The grandson of Bob Marley, Skip Marley is the newest rising star in a family of tradition. His new single "Slow Down" has reached the top spot on the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales chart, two weeks after the song's release.