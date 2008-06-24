Free Stuff
Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!
The 2nd annual Reggae Jam - Meeting of the Legends, music festival will take place on Sunday, December 29 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Ronald L. Book Athletic Stadium on the FIU North Campus. The family friendly event will showcase some of the most influential reggae artists and rising stars including Inner Circle, Steel Pulse, Mykal Rose, Skip Marley, Amara LaNegra, Jahfe, Redlyte, Spred The Dub and The Resolvers.Headlined by Grammy award winning reggae band Steel Pulse, who formed over 45 years ago in Birmingham, England. Steel Pulse was the first non-Jamaican band to receive a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. Also headlining is Grammy award winning reggae band Inner Circle, world renowned for the "Bad Boys" movie theme song. Inner Circle founders and brothers Roger and Ian Lewis were recently awarded the Order of Distinction in this year's National Honours and Awards in Jamaica. The bands is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and are a token of love and longevity within the industry. The grandson of Bob Marley, Skip Marley is the newest rising star in a family of tradition. His new single "Slow Down" has reached the top spot on the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Sales chart, two weeks after the song's release.
When: December 29th, 2019
Where: Ronald L Book Athletic Stadium
Enter NOW for a chance to Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!
"[Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!]" SWEEPSTAKES
OFFICIAL RULES
NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
1. ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the contiguous United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. You need not be present to win. Employees (and their immediate families or those living in the same household) of [New Times/Reggae Jam] (“Sponsor(s)”)and their/its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, divisions, parent and related companies, suppliers, printers and advertising, promotional and judging agencies are not eligible to enter or win.
2. HOW TO ENTER: Sweepstakes begins at 12:01 a.m. EDT on [12/17] and ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT on [12/27]. You may enter this Sweepstakes via either the in-store, on-line or mail-in entry methods described below. Regardless of entry method you may enter only once. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. EDT of the last day of the Sweepstakes, i.e. [12/27], whether submitted on?line, deposited at a participating location or mailed. Proof of depositing entry in mail is not considered proof of delivery or receipt. No photocopied or mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted. Illegible, incomplete and duplicate entries will be disqualified. Entries will not be accepted from post office boxes. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s) and will not be returned.
a. ON-LINE ENTRY METHOD: Beginning on [12/17], you may enter the Sweepstakes via the Internet by logging on to the http://www.miaminewtimes.com/promotions/freestuff/ and following the entry directions. You may be required to register or to otherwise provide some or all of the following information: your name, address, city, state, zip code, telephone number, age, e-mail address and the metropolitan service area for which you are entering. On-line entrant must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail account by which the entry is made. In the event of a dispute as to entries submitted by multiple users having the same e-mail account, the authorized subscriber of the e-mail account (as specified by the Internet Service Provider) used to enter the Sweepstakes at the actual time of entry will be deemed to be the entrant. Entries made by any individual or any entity other than the named entrant and/or originating at any other Internet Website, including (but not limited to) commercial sweepstakes subscription notification and/or entering service sites are void.
b. MAIL-IN ENTRY METHOD: Alternatively, you may enter the Sweepstakes by hand-printing the words “[Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!]”Sweepstakes, your name, age, address, city, state, zip code, telephone number, and e-mail address (if applicable) on a 3”x 5” card and mailing it in an envelope to: “[Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!]” Sweepstakes, c/o Marketing Department, [New Times/reggae Jam] 2750 NW 3rd Avenue, Suite 24 Miami, FL 33127.
3. PRIZES AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE: There will be 1) Prize(s) awarded. The Prize consists solely of a [Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!]. The approximate total retail value of the Prize is $[PRIZE VALUE]. The total value of all Prizes to be awarded is $[TOTAL PRIZE VALUE]. All federal, state, and local tax liabilities are the sole responsibility of the Winner. No transfer, substitution, or cash equivalent for the Prize permitted, except by Sponsor(s) in its sole discretion. Winner may be required to complete and return an IRS W-9 form (i.e. Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification).
1
4. RANDOM DRAWING: A total of 1 Prize Winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries, on or about [12/27] by judges selected by Sponsor(s), whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The Prize is guaranteed to be awarded. Only one Winner per household is permitted. The Winner will be notified by telephone, e-mail or mail service by [12/27].
5. PRIZE CONDITIONS: No substitution for any prize will be permitted. If necessary due to unavailability of the Prize, a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded at the discretion of the Sponsor(s). Prize is not transferable, assignable or redeemable for cash. Winner will be required to execute and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Publicity/Liability Release within fifteen (15) days of issuance. Failure to return all required documents in this time period may result in the Winner being disqualified and an alternate Winner selected. If a prize notification is returned to Sponsor(s) as undeliverable or if an entrant is found to be ineligible or declines acceptance of the Prize for any reason, an alternate Winner will be selected. By entering this Sweepstakes and/or accepting the Prize, Winner and entrant hereby consent (except where prohibited by law) to the reasonable use by Sponsor(s) of the Winners’ and entrants’ photograph, voice, likeness and/or image, hometown address, contents of the entry form and the name and age of the Winners and entrants without any further compensation for any future promotional activity related to this Sweepstakes.
6. ODDS OF WINNING: Odds of winning a Prize depend on the total number of eligible entries received for the Sweepstakes and are equal regardless of method of entry.
7. CONDUCT OF PARTICIPATION: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrant affirms that he or she has read and agrees to abide by the Official Sweepstakes Rules and the decisions of the judges. Sponsor(s) reserves the right to disqualify any entrant acting in violation of the Official Rules or found tampering with the entry process or with the operation of the Sweepstakes or the website. The Sweepstakes is governed by the laws of the United States and, by entering, all Winners and entrants hereby submit to the jurisdiction and venue of the federal, state and local courts located in [Miami, FL]. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE RELATED TO SPONSOR(S) OR THE SWEEPSTAKES OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR(S) RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM SUCH ENTRANT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.
8. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Sponsor(s) and each of their/its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent corporations, and their respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees and agents, are not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate entry information, theft, tampering, destruction, or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries; printing or other errors; and any entries or mail which are late, lost, delayed, incomplete, misdirected, stolen, mutilated, illegible, postage due or any combination thereof. Sponsor(s) reserves the right to modify, suspend or terminate the Sweepstakes in the event that it becomes necessary due to circumstances beyond Sponsor(s)’ control. In the event the Sweepstakes is terminated early, a winner will be selected from all eligible entries received at the time of termination.
9. RELEASE OF LIABILITY: By participating, Winner and entrants agree to release, discharge, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor(s) and each of their/its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, parent corporations, and their officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents from and against any claims made by the Winner, entrants or any other third parties related in any way to the operation of this Sweepstakes, as well as any other claims, damages or liability due to any injuries, damages or losses (whether alleged, threatened, or actual) to any person (including death) or property of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in any Sweepstakes-related activity or participation in this Sweepstakes.
10. WINNERS LIST: For an Official Winners List (available after [12/29]) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: “[Win a Pair of Tickets to Reggae Jam!]” Sweepstakes - WINNERS - or - OFFICIAL RULES (please specify), c/o Marketing Department, [New Times/Reggae Jam]. All requests must be received by [12/29]. Official Rules also available at http://www.miaminewtimes.com/promotions/freestuff/.
11. ENTRANT’S PERSONAL INFORMATION: Information collected from entrants is subject to the Sponsor(s)’ Privacy Policy which can be found at http://www.miaminewtimes.com/about/privacyPolicy/.
12. SPONSOR(S): [New Times/Reggae Jam].
THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW.
Ó 2013 [Broward-Palm Beach New Times] All rights reserved.Close
