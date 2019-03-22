Miami Beach's Spring Break Crackdown Begins

The crackdown begins.
After an emergency meeting in which Miami Beach commissioners bemoaned fistfights and rowdiness on South Beach this week, dozens of cops clad in what appeared to be riot gear and riding ATVs moved onto the sands yesterday. In one short video posted on the police Facebook page last night, cops were shown entering a crowd in force.
At a meeting earlier this week, Beach Police Chief Dan Oates said, “It’s a delicate balance when you enforce and when you don’t. Going into a crowd like this to remove alcohol is probably going to spark
Police plan to bring in 80 more Miami Beach Police this weekend and 70 officers from other agencies.
MBPD officers on the beach amidst spring breakers, confiscating alcohol.https://t.co/9klwAWGIPY pic.twitter.com/NUlgKpECBU— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 21, 2019
The crackdown has drawn criticism because of an overly military-style approach that
There have been many arrests including a University of Tennessee football player. One young woman was killed after she fell out of a car. And scores of videos of violent fights on the beach have been posted. In one of the most disturbing, a woman touches a man's forehead. He then punches her so hard that he appears to knock her out cold.
Miami is wilding ???????? pic.twitter.com/Ehu8zagWN0— B ?????????????? (@beewhatspoppin) March 15, 2019
Cops are calling the crackdown Alpha Bravo, according to the Sun Sentinel. The city has said more than 600 colleges were on spring break last weekend and the number will be similarly large this weekend.
Ocean Drive traffic will be shut down this weekend and parking will be prohibited on Collins Avenue between Fifth and 15th Streets. The areas of Flamingo Park and south of Fifth Street will be closed off to visitors too. A photo ID will be required to enter.
