4
Miami Beach Police keeping watch during spring break 2018.
Photo by George Martinez
Photo by George Martinez

Miami Beach's Spring Break Crackdown Begins

Chuck Strouse | March 22, 2019 | 8:43am
The crackdown begins.

After an emergency meeting in which Miami Beach commissioners bemoaned fistfights and rowdiness on South Beach this week, dozens of cops clad in what appeared to be riot gear and riding ATVs moved onto the sands yesterday. In one short video posted on the police Facebook page last night, cops were shown entering a crowd in force.

At a meeting earlier this week, Beach Police Chief Dan Oates said, “It’s a delicate balance when you enforce and when you don’t. Going into a crowd like this to remove alcohol is probably going to spark confrontation."

Police plan to bring in 80 more Miami Beach Police this weekend and 70 officers from other agencies.

The crackdown has drawn criticism because of an overly military-style approach that has often been directed toward people of color.

There have been many arrests including a University of Tennessee football player. One young woman was killed after she fell out of a car. And scores of videos of violent fights on the beach have been posted. In one of the most disturbing, a woman touches a man's forehead. He then punches her so hard that he appears to knock her out cold.

Cops are calling the crackdown Alpha Bravo, according to the Sun Sentinel. The city has said more than 600 colleges were on spring break last weekend and the number will be similarly large this weekend.

Ocean Drive traffic will be shut down this weekend and parking will be prohibited on Collins Avenue between Fifth and 15th Streets. The areas of Flamingo Park and south of Fifth Street will be closed off to visitors too. A photo ID will be required to enter.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

